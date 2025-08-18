AquaSox Homestand Highlights: August 19-24

Published on August 18, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tuesday, August 19 - 7:05 First Pitch

SERIES OPENER: This week the hometown nine take on the cross-state rival Spokane Indians! The Indians are an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies and have eight of the organization's top 30 prospects. Make sure to come cheer on the Frogs as they battle throughout the dog days of summer!

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Wednesday, August 20 - 7:05 First Pitch

BASEBALL BINGO: Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes! Baseball Bingo is presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots.

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved, ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 21 - 12:05 PM First Pitch

DAY BASEBALL: Arrange an afternoon out at the ballpark! Come join us to enjoy a baseball game while working on your tan with a special 12:05 PM first pitch.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

ALL GATES: 11:00 AM

Funko Friday, August 22 - 7:05 First Pitch

OAT MILKERS: Did someone say DYNASTY? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game! Activities include fun such as VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract, and more!

FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: A Funko Field tradition since 2019! Every Friday regular season home game features a Funko Friday giveaway. The first 2,500 fans will receive a POP! of AquaSox legend and 2025 All-Star Cal Raleigh! In order to accommodate as many fans as possible, the giveaway is one per person - not one per ticket.

BECU FAMILY GAME: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket special. Limit 8 per person. While supplies last.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 23 - 7:05 First Pitch

RELAY FOR LIFE / STAND UP TO CANCER: Join us as we Stand Up Against Cancer. As part of our efforts, the AquaSox are wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned online to raise money for Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society. Relay For Life celebrates survivors, honors caregivers, remembers loved ones lost, and raises funds to ensure that everyone has the chance to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Who loves winning prizes? Everyone! For only $5, purchase 5 tennis balls to launch toward targets on the field post game. If your ball lands on a target, you will be in contention for some epic prizes courtesy of Dick's Drive-In!

FIREWORKS: The fun continues after the game with a post game Fireworks Extravaganza! Watch us light up the Everett sky throughout the season with a fireworks show set to music. The fireworks show is presented by IBEW/NECA

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Sunday Fun Day, August 24 - 4:05 First Pitch

SUNDAY FUN DAY: Join the AquaSox for Sunday Fun Day!

LOCAL HEROES DAY: Join us as we celebrate our local heroes in a grand slam of community spirit! Swing by the concourse for special fire and police gear to help support the Everett Medic One Foundation and the Everett Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. Before the game, don't miss the chance to check out an antique fire truck from the Everett Firefighters Association - an unforgettable piece of history!

ROBERTO THE MAGNIFICENT APPEARANCE: Juggling, jokes, and unicycles oh my! Come watch Roberto the Magnificent and all of his tricks before and during our game as part of the Memorial Day festivities. Roberto's appearance is courtesy of Tulalip Resort Casino.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 3:00 PM

The 2025 Northwest League (NWL) playoffs will be a best-of-five series between the AquaSox, the NWL's first-half champions, and the NWL's second-half champions. In the event that Everett wins the second half, the team with the second-best record in the second half will qualify for the postseason.

The AquaSox will host Game 3, as well as potentially Games 4 and 5 at Funko Field in Everett.

Game #1 - Tuesday, September 9 at TBD

Game #2 - Wednesday, September 10 at TBD

Game #3 - Friday, September 12 at Funko Field 1:05

Game #4 - Saturday, September 13 at Funko Field 7:05 *

Game #5 - Sunday, September 14 at Funko Field 4:05 *

*If Necessary







