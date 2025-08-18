Josh Bostick Dazzles Again as Emeralds Win 8th Consecutive Series

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 3-1. Eugene was able to win the final two games of the series to win their 8th consecutive series. The Ems have still not dropped a series in the 2nd half as they move to a record of 35-13 and will hold a 9 game lead in the half heading into the final 18 games of the regular season

Eugene jumped out to a quick lead in the 1st inning. Nate Furman led off the game with a single and was able to advance into 2nd on a wild pitch. He stole 3rd base and the Dust Devils catcher, Juan Flores, committed a throwing error which allowed Furman to jump up and score from 3rd base for the 1st run. Charlie Szykowny slugged a 1-out solo home run for his team leading 16th home run of the year to give the Emeralds a 2-0 lead after 1 inning.

Eugene added another run in the 2nd inning. John Carlos Sio ripped a leadoff single to extend his hitting streak to 5 straight games this week. He swiped 2nd for his 2nd stolen base of the week as well to get into scoring position. After the Dust Devils starter Ryan Costeiu struck out a pair, Quinn McDaniel ripped a 2-strike 2-out single to left field to bring Sio home to score. It extended the Emeralds lead out to 3 after the first 2 innings.

Josh Bostick put together his 2nd gem of the week on the mound. He pitched 6 innings and allowed just 2 total base runners via a hit and a hit by pitch. He didn't give up a single run or walk and struck out 7. Bostick over his 2 starts on the road this week threw a total of 12 innings with only 5 hits, 1 walk, 1 run and an astounding 21 strikeouts. He should be in line for the Northwest League Pitcher of the week award.

Tri-City got their first run of the night to cut the lead down to just 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th. With runners on the corners and 1-out, Anthony Scull rolled over on a pitch that looked like a potential inning ending double-play. Nate Furman couldn't field it cleanly as it rolled out to right field to bring home a run. Tri-City loaded up the bases with 1-out but Isaiah Jackson hit a groundball. He might've been able to reach on a fielder's choice but Anthony Scull got called for a runner's interference which brought the inning to an end.

Austin Strickland came out in the 9th inning looking for his 4th save of the month. After a leadoff walk to Rio Foster, he got Randy De Jesus to hit into a double-play and struck out Juan Flores for the final out of the game. Strickland has now thrown 7 scoreless innings over 5 outings in the month of August.

It was a gritty series between these two clubs but Eugene was able to grind out the wins the past 2 days for the series victories. They have won 8 series in a row and have still yet to drop a series in the 2nd half.

Eugene will now head home and have a day off tomorrow. They'll open a 6-game series against the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday, August 19th with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

