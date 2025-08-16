Lights-Out Eagen Overpowers Everett with 11 Strikeouts

(Hillsboro, OR) Daniel Eagen pitched a gem for the Hillsboro Hops on Friday night at Hillsboro Stadium. He struck out eleven Everett AquaSox batters in seven innings, never facing more than four batters in an inning. The Hops took advantage of the dominant start, beating the AquaSox 3-1.

Modeifi Marte led the bottom of the third off with a double off of AquaSox starter Nico Tellache. Druw Jones hit an RBI single to bring in Marte to put Hillsboro up 1-0.

Eagen allowed two walks in the top of the second, but got Milkar Perez to ground into an ending inning double play to avoid allowing the AquaSox to threaten scoring. He gave up a single in the top of the third, but easily got out of that as well, getting two batters to ground out and striking out one. Eagen retired ten straight batters before he would allow another baserunner, coming from a single by Charlie Pagliarini. He struck out the next batter he faced, but threw a wild pitch, allowing Pagliarini to advance to second. He recorded a groundout to avoid any further damage and keep his shutout game going.

Tellache matched up well against Eagen, throwing six innings of one-run ball. He allowed only four hits, walked one, and struck out three. Brock Moore took over on the bump in the seventh. Jansel Luis singled off of Moore, advancing to second on a passed ball and to third on a wild pitch. Modeifi Marte walked and stole second, and with two outs, Juan Corniel hit a double, driving in both runners to put Hillsboro up 3-0 over Everett.

Eagen pitched four perfect innings, retiring the side in order each time. The maximum he faced in any inning was four batters, finishing the night with two walks, two hits, no runs allowed, and eleven strikeouts.

Rocco Reid took the ball from Eagen at the top of the eighth, hitting the first batter he faced and allowing a walk to the second. Curtis Washington Jr. singled to load the bases for the AquaSox. Reid struck out two straight batters and then got the next to fly out to dodge the trouble he had gotten himself into and keep Everett off of the board.

Joangel Gonzalez entered the game at the top of the ninth to close things out for Hillsboro. He also hit the first batter he faced, but recorded a strikeout and a flyout after that. The fly out advanced the runner to second, and a single from Milkar Perez drove in the run to make it 3-1. Gonzalez got the next batter to ground out to end the game with a 3-1 win for Hillsboro.

Game five of the AquaSox and Hops series will start at 6:35 PM on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on 620 AM RipCity Radio starting at 6:20 PM.







