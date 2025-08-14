Torin Homers, Bullpen Closes Door in 5-4 Hillsboro Win

(Hillsboro, OR) - After losing a one-run game in game one of the series against the Everett AquaSox yesterday, the Hops would be on the winning side of a one-run game on Wednesday night. Hillsboro pitching combined to strike out 14 Everett batters and Cristofer Torin hit his third home run in his last 11 games, as the Hops won 5-4 in game two.

David Hagaman made his home debut for the Hops after being acquired by the Diamondbacks in the trade for Merrill Kelly. Hagaman allowed two early runs, one in the first and one in the second. A leadoff triple in the first by Carter Dorighi came in to score on an RBI by Tai Peete and a solo home run by Matthew Ellis in the second made it 2-0. Ellis went on to reach base all four times in the game and threw out two base runners behind the dish.

Evan Truitt had a quick first time through the Hops' order, including a one-two-three inning in each of the second and third innings. Hillsboro came back to tie the game in the fourth with a two-out rally. Kenny Castillo continued his hot hitting with his 15th double and then Cristofer Torin brought him home with a two-run shot, his fourth of the season and third in last 11 games.

Everett got three hits in the fifth inning and scored two runs to take the lead right back. RBI hits by Dorighi and Peete each scored a run, giving the AquaSox a 4-2 lead. Hagaman struck out seven in 4.2 innings of work in his Hillsboro Ballpark debut.

Hillsboro loaded the bases with just one out in the fifth inning on three walks, but Shaddon Peavyhouse came in and struck out Jansel Luis and got Druw Jones to fly out and end the inning.

The Hops tied the game in the sixth inning on a balk by Peavyhouse and a two-out single by Modeifi Marte. Hillsboro then took the lead in the seventh. Back-to-back singles by Luis and Jones started the inning and then a double steal moved them to second and third. A wild pitch scored Luis and made it 5-4 Hillsboro, but that's all they would get.

Denny Larrondo entered the game in the sixth inning in a tie game and he was dominant over three innings. Larrondo struck out six and handed things over to Sam Knowlton in the ninth. Knowlton made his team leading 39th appearance of the season and recorded his eighth save in a quick ninth inning.

Luis Suisbel, the league leader in home runs struck out four times in the game for Everett. Carter Dorighi was a home run shy of the cycle and Matthew Ellis reached base four times in the Sox loss.

Game three of the series will be tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.







