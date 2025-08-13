AquaSox Rally to Beat Hops 8-7

August 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - The Everett AquaSox came into town to face the Hillsboro Hops at Hillsboro Stadium, taking the first game of the series on Tuesday night in a come-from-behind 8-7 win. Both teams tallied 12 hits, but three costly errors proved to be the difference in the matchup.

Ashtin Izzi nearly escaped the first inning unscathed, but with two outs, he issued a walk to Luis Suisbel, who then stole second. A throwing error by second baseman Juan Corniel allowed another runner to reach and moved Suisbel to third, where he scored on a wild pitch. Shortstop Cristofer Torin then committed a throwing error of his own, but Izzi got the next batter to ground out to end the frame. In the top of the second, Brandon Eike doubled to lead off and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Carter Dorighi.

Angel Ortiz responded in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff double, setting it up for Kenny Castillo to drive him in with an RBI triple to put the Hops on the board 2-1.

Everett extended their lead in the top of the third, coming from a solo homer by Charlie Pagliarini.

Ryan Hawks was having a great start for the AquaSox, going into the bottom of the sixth, having only given up one earned run. Jansel Luis started off the downhill turn for Hawks by hitting a triple to start the sixth. Druw Jones hit his 21st double of the season to drive in Luis and put the Hops within one run of the AquaSox, still down 3-2. Angel Ortiz brought in Jones with a two-run bomb to give Hillsboro a 4-3 lead. Torin and Castillo both hit singles to put runners on first and second. A fielder's choice allowed Corniel to reach base, and a throwing error by first baseman Eike on the same play allowed a run to score to extend Hillsboro's lead 5-3. Modeifi Marte singled to load the bases, knocking Hawks out of the game. He was charged with five earned runs on ten hits, striking out eight over 5.1 innings. Jose Geraldo took over on the bump and got back-to-back outs to end the inning.

Jones and Ortiz reached base in the bottom of the second via base on balls. Torin grounded into a force out, Ortiz getting out on the play. Torin stole second, with Jones on third. Castillo drew a walk of his own to load the bases, and Anderdson Rojas walked to bring in Jones and make it 6-3. Corniel hit an RBI single, putting the Hops up 7-3 before the inning ended.

Izzi threw four innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, and striking out four. Jake Fitzgibbons pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and no runs, striking out three. Joangel Gonzalez completed one out in the top of the seventh to finish the inning. Things changed in the top of the eighth after he gave up a leadoff double and a single, allowing the AquaSox to score. A double put two runners in scoring position, and a wild pitch from Gonzalez made it a 7-5 ballgame. He then recorded a strikeout for the first out of the inning, but allowed another run to score on a fielder's choice. He was charged with three earned runs and recorded three outs. Carlos Rey took over with two outs and nobody on, and gave up a double on his first pitch of the inning. He got Jonny Farmelo to strike out swinging to end the inning.

Geraldo gave up four walks and struck out one in 1.2 innings. Calvin Schapira threw a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Tai Peete reached on an error by Hops' first basemen Marte to allow the first base runner in the top of the ninth. Peete stole second, putting a runner in scoring position with no outs. Rey recorded a strikeout and a groundout, but gave up a double to Josh Caron, scoring Peete to tie the game at 7-7. Rey gave up a walk Josh Caron stole third. A wild pitch allowed Caron to score and gave Everett an 8-7 lead over Hillsboro. He struck out Eike for the third out of the inning.

Natanael Garabitos came in to close out the game for the AquaSox. Castillo hit a single to right field to start things off. A flyout by Rojas was the first out of the inning, and a strikeout from Corniel was the second. Castillo stole second during Corniel's at-bat. Marte struck out for the third out of the inning. The Hops lost 8-7 as the AquaSox came from behind to take the win.

Game two of the series between the AquaSox and Hops starts at 6:35 PM on Tuesday. The pregame show starts at 6:20 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio.







Northwest League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.