Tri-City Falls to Eugene in Series Opener

PASCO - A Tri-City Dust Devils (23-20 2H, 53-56) team that almost always seems to give itself a chance to come back got the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 9th inning Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium, but the Eugene Emeralds (32-11 2H, 64-45) showed their Second Half mettle in a 5-2 win to open the team's six-game series.

LF Rio Foster, the reigning Northwest League Player of the Week, picked up where he left off last week by going 2-for-4 and driving in both Tri-City runs. The first RBI hit, a two-out single to left that scored SS Capri Ortiz, gave the Dust Devils a 1-0 lead. Ortiz had gotten in position by singling, stealing second and advancing on a throwing error in the attempt to catch him. The home nine forced Eugene starter Josh Bostick (6-5) to throw 30 pitches in the first inning, loading the bases and geared to put up a crooked number. Bostick got out of the jam, though, and proceeded to lay waste to the Tri-City lineup from there. The righty struck out a career-high 14, including seven in a row at one point.

Dust Devils starter Ryan Costeiu (5-6) bettered Bostick through the first four innings, stranding a pair of runners in scoring position and striking out five.

Things went quickly sideways following the first out of the 5th, though, with three consecutive walks loading the bases. The Emeralds got a sacrifice fly from CF Jonah Cox to tie the game at 1-1, leaving two on with two out for C Drew Cavanaugh. A run came in on a wild pitch during the at-bat of Cavanaugh, who finished off a four-run inning by sending an opposite field two-run homer over the fence in left. That 4-1 Eugene lead grew by a run in the 7th on RF Jose Ramos's solo home run inside the left field foul pole. Though Tri-City got the run back in the 8th on Foster's second RBI hit, a double to the left center gap that scored DH Anthony Scull after his leadoff double, the Dust Devils could not get closer. Despite their best 9th inning efforts, that provided late pressure, the team's five-game winning streak came to an end.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Rio Foster's two RBI brought him to a total of 12 in the last six games, comprising 44 percent of his runs driven in for the year so far (27).

-1B Colin Summerhill singled up the middle in the 9th to extend his hitting streak to six games. The righty from Chicago possesses a .320 (8-for-26) batting average in his first six games for Tri-City, with two homers, three doubles and five RBI.

-New relievers Angelo Smith and Francis Texido each threw scoreless innings in their High-A and Dust Devils debuts. For Smith, this year's 18th round selection by the Angels, it was also his professional debut.

TIME TO START A NEW WINNING STREAK

Tri-City and Eugene square off in game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Gesa Stadium, where it's another Weenie Wednesday presented by Vern's Food Service. Hot dogs can be enjoyed for $2.50 throughout the night. Right-hander Yeferson Vargas (1-1, 4.18 ERA) takes the hill for the Dust Devils, countered by left-hander Charlie McDaniel (0-0, 8.10 ERA) of the Emeralds.

Free broadcast coverage stars with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m., available in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live and at dustdevilsbaseball.com/the MiLB app.

The rest of the series includes Viñeros Jersey Auction Night on Thursday, and the first-ever Tri-Cities drone show after Friday night's game. With postgame fireworks Saturday night and the team's Hat Giveaway Sunday night, Gesa Stadium is the place to be this coming week.

For tickets to the Eugene series and all remaining 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

