Five Straight Wins: Dust Devils Slug Way Past AquaSox

August 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils shortstop Adrian Placencia

Tri-City Dust Devils shortstop Adrian Placencia

EVERETT - The Tri-City Dust Devils (23-19 2H, 53-55) finished their regular season time at Funko Field with a flourish, hitting four more home runs in a 10-4 win over the Everett AquaSox Sunday evening that gave Dann Bilardello's squad a five-games-to-one series win.

Tri-City once more got things started early, with CF Anthony Scull singling to lead off the game and 2B Adrian Placencia sending a two-run home run over the right field wall off Everett starter Teddy McGraw (0-2) to give the Dust Devils a 2-0 lead two batters in. The visitors then put up a four-spot, fittingly, in the top of the 4th. A walk and a two-error misplayed grounder put runners on the corners with no one out for DH Dario Laverde. The lefty, seeing his first action of the week, lined a single to right to score 1B Colin Summerhill for a 3-0 lead. After an out Placencia returned to the box and crushed another over the right field wall, a three-run blast that doubled the Tri-City advantage to 6-0 and gave Placencia five RBI for the game.

The AquaSox cut the lead in half in the bottom of the 4th and ran up starter Chris Cortez's pitch count, with Jorge Marcheco (5-5) taking over for the 5th. The righty, who sat 0-5 with a 10.65 ERA in his career at Funko Field, gave up only a solo home run in three innings of work and grabbed the win. He started another solid bullpen effort, with lefty Leonard Garcia striking out the side in the 8th and righty Carlos Espinosa inducing three flyouts to RF Randy De Jesus to end the game.

Up 6-4 through five innings, the Dust Devils added a run in the 6th on a sacrifice fly by 3B Cole Fontenelle to make it a 7-4 game. LF Rio Foster then put a bow on his incredible week by sending his fourth home run of the series over the wall in left field, pushing the lead to 8-4. He then added a single in the 9th inning, setting up C Juan Flores to cap Tri-City's amazing offensive week with a two-run home run, his second of the series, and conclude the scoring. The win left the season series a split, with both teams winning 15 of the 30 games between them.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-The baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland put together perhaps the team's best series at the plate in the High-A/Angels era, scoring 50 runs on 66 hits in the six-game set. The Dust Devils homered 15 times, more than any other minor league affiliate or MLB team over those six days. The Toronto Blue Jays hit 14 home runs in that six-day span, coming one shy, while the Triple-A Round Rock Express hit 13 longballs in the Tuesday-Sunday stretch.

-The final totals for Rio Foster's week: a .364 (8-22) batting average, four home runs, 10 RBI, three doubles and seven walks. The Athens, Georgia native reached base in 15 of his 29 plate appearances (.517 on-base percentage), with all but one hit of the extra-base variety (1.045 slugging percentage), for an OPS of 1.562 that ranked highest in the Northwest League and second in all of High-A baseball. He also scored 13 runs during the series, three more runs than any other MiLB player in that six-day window and four more than the highest run-scorers in MLB during the same timeframe. Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player (and one-time spring training Dust Devil) Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar each scored nine runs from Tuesday-Sunday.

-Eugene remains in firm control of the Northwest League's Second Half playoff race, but Tri-City did gain a game on them with their win. The Spokane Indians slipped past the Emeralds 8-7 in ten innings at PK Park, moving Tri-City within eight games of the top with 24 games to go. While a steep hill to climb, the Dust Devils get their chance to gain ground directly on the league leaders in next week's home series. In the remaining NWL contest, Hillsboro beat Vancouver 7-5 at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, tying the Hops with Everett for fifth place in the standings.

A TOP TWO BATTLE IN THE TRI

Tri-City heads home for an off day Monday, with a good number of players and coaches relaxing by taking part in the annual team golf scramble. It's back to work after that, with the Eugene Emeralds coming to town for their final visit of 2025. All games will start at 7:05 p.m., with the Dust Devils Pregame Show starting at 6:45 p.m. throughout the week in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live as well as at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

The home six-gamer opens with Healthcare Heroes Night, presented by Columbia River Home Health and Solutions In-Home Care, on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, August 12. The rest of the series includes Viñeros Jersey Auction Night on Thursday and the first-ever Tri-Cities drone show after Friday night's game. With postgame fireworks Saturday night and the team's Hat Giveaway Sunday night, Gesa Stadium is the place to be this coming week.

For tickets to the Eugene series and all remaining 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

