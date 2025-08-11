First Ever Drone Show in Tri-Cities History - Friday, August 15th

Tri-Cities, get ready! Your Dust Devils are bringing the very first drone show in Tri-Cities history to Gesa Stadium! All fans in attendance on Friday, August 15th will be treated to a dazzling postgame light show, created by hundreds of individual flying drones tracing shapes directly overhead. They'll dance to music, assembling dozens of recognizable and exciting animations, transforming the sky above the ballpark into an awe-inspiring exhibit of illuminated patterns.

Sometimes called the next generation of fireworks displays, drone light shows have taken the country by storm, often appearing above marquee events, movie premiers, and seasonal festivals. The Dust Devils are proud to partner with Gesa Credit Union to bring the first such visual spectacle to the Tri-Cities.

The action begins when gates open at 6:05 pm on Friday. Fans will enjoy special prices on select food & drink items, thanks to a Family Feast Night promotion. Hot dogs, chips, 21 oz. soft drinks, ice cream sandwiches, and more will be only $2.50 each all game long. The ballgame begins at 7:05 with your Dust Devils battling for playoff contention against the Eugene Emeralds, the High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Come enjoy the action on the field and a lovely summer evening in beautiful surroundings. Then stick around for the main event after the game - the first drone show in our area's history! Both Family Feast Night and the Postgame Drone Show are presented by Gesa Credit Union.

Tickets are on sale now for this memorable evening and going fast. To ensure your seat, visit the official ticket site at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the Dust Devils front office at (509) 544-8789. Tickets begin as low as $13. Special group rates are available. The history of entertainment in the Tri-Cities is evolving, and the Dust Devils want you to be a part of it!







