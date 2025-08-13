Indians Come up Short to C's in Series Opener

August 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Vancouver scored in each of the game's first two frames and never looked back as they cruised to a 10-3 win over Spokane in front of 3,490 fans and 93 dogs at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS. The loss dropped the Indians to 21-22 in the second half (50-59 overall) - 11 games back of Eugene for the Northwest League's final playoff spot with just 23 games remaining in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Blake Wright, Jimmy Obertop and Jean Perez each drove in a run while Cole Messina reached base twice and scored a run in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-17), Redband (6-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (23-29), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wed., August 13th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - Rosauers Family Feast Night presented Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU*:* It's the final Rosauers Family Feast of the season. All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long! Kids 12 & under can stay tuned after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







Northwest League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.