Everett Edges Hillsboro in 8-7 Thriller

August 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, OREGON: Josh Caron's clutch performance powered the Everett AquaSox to an 8-7 victory over the Hillsboro Hops in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Everett struck first in the opening inning when Luis Suisbel scored on a wild pitch by Hillsboro starter Ashton Izzi after reaching on a walk and stealing second. The AquaSox added another run in the second on Carter Dorighi's sacrifice fly, scoring Brandon Eike, who doubled earlier. Charlie Pagliarini's solo homer in the third off Izzi gave Everett a 3-1 lead.

Hillsboro got on the board in the second when Kenny Castillo's triple drove in Angel Ortiz, who doubled. The Hops erupted for four runs in the sixth off Everett starter Ryan Hawks. Druw Jones doubled to score Jansel Luis, and Ortiz followed with a two-run homer. A throwing error by Eike allowed Cristofer Torin to score, giving Hillsboro a 5-3 lead.

Hillsboro extended their lead in the seventh, with Jones scoring on Anderdson Rojas' bases-loaded walk and Torin crossing on Juan Corniel's single, which grew Hillsboro's lead to 7-3.

The AquaSox battled back in the eighth against Hillsboro reliever Joangel Gonzalez. Pagliarini led off with a double and scored on Caron's long single down the right field line. Later in the inning, a wild pitch allowed Caron to score. Milkar Perez's groundout drove in Anthony Donofrio, who had doubled, to pull the AquaSox to within one at 7-6.

In the ninth, Tai Peete reached on a fielding error by first baseman Modeifi Marte, stole second, and scored on Caron's double to left off Carlos Rey. After Caron stole third, a wild pitch by Rey allowed Caron to score, giving Everett an 8-7 lead.

AquaSox reliever Natanael Garabitos closed the door in the ninth, striking out Marte to secure his second save.

Calvin Schapira (1-0) earned the win for Everett, tossing a scoreless eighth. Rey (1-5) took the loss for Hillsboro, allowing two unearned runs in 1 1/3 innings. Caron led the AquaSox going 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI, and a stolen base. Pagliarini was 2-for-5 with a homer and a double for the Frogs, while Castillo paced Hillsboro with a triple and a single.







