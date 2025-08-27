Pagliarini's 20th Homer Not Enough Tuesday Night

EVERETT, WA: The Eugene Emeralds homered their way to a 5-3 comeback victory against the Everett AquaSox on Tuesday night at Funko Field, blasting two ninth-inning home runs to secure victory on Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark in the Park Night.

AquaSox starting pitcher Ryan Hawks and Emeralds starting pitcher Cesar Perdomo began the game nearly identically, each throwing five shutout innings to start their outings. The Eugene offense broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth as Nate Furman hit a solo home run over the right center field wall, but Everett escaped the inning before any other damage could be done.

Hawks departed after throwing 5.2 innings with his only blip coming on Furman's homer. The right-hander drafted out of Louisville allowed only four hits, striking out three and walking none to lower his earned run average to 3.85 this season. Taking over for Hawks was righty Ben Hernandez, who contributed 1.1 innings of work.

Eugene added a run to their total in the top of the seventh, extending their lead 2-0. After Jakob Christian reached on a throwing error and Jean Carlos Sio singled to place runners on the corners, Onil Perez grounded into a double play that allowed Christian to score.

The AquaSox powered their way to a 3-2 lead in the bottom half of the frame. Following consecutive walks from Felnin Celesten and Luis Suisbel to kickstart the scoring threat, Charlie Pagliarini powered a three-run home run over the right center field wall to provide Everett the upper hand. The lefty-swinging second baseman's long ball was his 20th of the season.

The Emeralds homered their way back to the lead in the top of the ninth, coming back ahead 5-3. Parks Harber teed off for a game-tying solo home run that flew over the left field wall, and Sio smashed a two-run long ball over the deep fence in right field.

Everett rallied in the bottom of the ninth as Tai Peete and Josh Caron drew consecutive walks to lead off the frame. Cutting the lead down to one run was Anthony Donofrio, whose second double of the game scored Peete. However, a deep flyout with two runners in scoring position ended the rally efforts, providing the Emeralds a 5-4 victory in the opening game of the six-game series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 3 5 8 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 4 4 1

WIN: Ben Peterson (3-1) LOSS: Jose Geraldo (0-2) SAVE: Ryan Vanderhei (2)

EUGENE PITCHING: Perdomo (6.0), Vinicio (1.0), Peterson (1.0), Vanderhei (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Hawks (5.2), Hernandez (1.1), Schapira (1.0), Geraldo (1.0)

EUGENE HOME RUNS: Furman (2), Harber (3), Sio (1)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Pagliarini (20)

ATTENDANCE: 1,391

TIME: 2 Hours, 25 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return to competition Wednesday, August 27, as they host the Eugene Emeralds at 7:05 p.m. at Funko Field. Right-hander Christian Little is scheduled to take the mound in his AquaSox debut as the Frogs host Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots! Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes. Additionally, it is HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday! Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

