Canadians Control Opener, Shutting Hops out 9-0

Published on August 27, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Vancouver Canadians traveled to Hillsboro Ballpark to open a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. This homestand marks the final set of games at Hillsboro Ballpark before the Hops move into their new stadium next season.

The Canadians pieced together three runs on three hits in the top of the first off of Hops' starter Ashton Izzi. The first two batters reached via base hit, and the third batter of the inning reached on a fielding error by shortstop Cristofer Torin. A sacrifice fly and an RBI single brought in the other two runs.

Vancouver extended their lead in the third, as a single and ground-rule double put two runners on, setting it up for Sean Keys to drive both runners in with a single, putting the Canadians up 5-0. Keys was picked off at first for the second out of the inning. Vancouver catcher Edward Duran hit a solo homer to add to the lead 6-0.

Izzi threw three innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits. Jake Fitzgibbons took over in the fourth, throwing a scoreless inning. He allowed a walk in the fifth, with the runner advancing to second and third on two separate wild pitches. Fitzgibbons allowed another walk, and then an RBI single by Jay Harry made it 7-0. Dawson Brown pitched a scoreless appearance.

For Vancouver, Austin Cates had a great start, allowing three hits and no runs in six innings. He struck out the side in the fifth, with eight total strikeouts. Edinson Batista took over for Cates in the seventh.

The Canadians hit two doubles in the eighth to score their eighth run of the game off of Joangel Gonzalez. He had exited the game with one out and runners on the corners. Sam Knowlton took over, allowing a sacrifice fly to score the runner from third, putting Vancouver up 9-0.

Adrian Rodriguez, an infielder for the Hops, came in to pitch the ninth. He gave up a walk and a single. He then recorded a fly-out and a double play to end the inning.

J.J. Sanchez took over for Batista to easily close things out for Vancouver.

Game two of the series will start at 6:35 PM on Wednesday. The pregame show starts at 6:20 on RipCity Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.