Wright Place, Wright Time for Indians in 6-5 Win
Published on August 27, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Spokane second baseman Blake Wright drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the tenth as the Indians edged the Dust Devils, 6-5, in front of 4,436 fans at Avista Stadium for Spokane County Interstate Fair Night presented by Cascadia Screen Printing*.*
TOP PERFORMERS
Wright drew two walks on the night - including the game-winner - while also adding a solo shot to get the scoring started for Spokane in the bottom of the second.
Ethan Hedges finished 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI while Andy Perez, Cole Messina, and Skyler Messinger each had a pair of hits in the win.
Everett Catlett gave up two runs in each of the game's first two frames but rebounded to finish with a respectable line of: 6 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K. Fidel Ulloa kept the Dust Devils off the board in the ninth and tenth innings to pick up his second win at the High-A level and sixth overall this season.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (17-19), Redband (6-5), OFT (3-4), Cafecitos (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (27-31), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)
NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, August 27th vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)
Tri-City RHP Austin Gordon (4-3, 5.47) vs. Spokane LHP Stu Flesland III (1-2, 3.87)
Promotion - Halloween Night + Post-Game Candy Crawl presented by Silverwood Theme Park*:* Wear your favorite costume and celebrate Halloween a little early as Avista Stadium becomes haunted with ghosts and goblins courtesy of our friends at Scarywood Theme Park. Plus, fans and vampires can participate in a special Halloween Night Blood Drive at the stadium. Then, kids 12 and under can stick around after the game for a Spokane Indians Candy Crawl!
Northwest League Stories from August 27, 2025
- Dust Devils Walked off by Indians in Extras - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Wright Place, Wright Time for Indians in 6-5 Win - Spokane Indians
- Pagliarini's 20th Homer Not Enough Tuesday Night - Everett AquaSox
- Emeralds Win Thrilling Series Opener against Everett - Eugene Emeralds
- Cates Deals, Bats Break out for Shutout Win - Vancouver Canadians
- Canadians Control Opener, Shutting Hops out 9-0 - Hillsboro Hops
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.