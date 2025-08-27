Wright Place, Wright Time for Indians in 6-5 Win

Published on August 27, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane second baseman Blake Wright drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the tenth as the Indians edged the Dust Devils, 6-5, in front of 4,436 fans at Avista Stadium for Spokane County Interstate Fair Night presented by Cascadia Screen Printing*.*

TOP PERFORMERS

Wright drew two walks on the night - including the game-winner - while also adding a solo shot to get the scoring started for Spokane in the bottom of the second.

Ethan Hedges finished 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI while Andy Perez, Cole Messina, and Skyler Messinger each had a pair of hits in the win.

Everett Catlett gave up two runs in each of the game's first two frames but rebounded to finish with a respectable line of: 6 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K. Fidel Ulloa kept the Dust Devils off the board in the ninth and tenth innings to pick up his second win at the High-A level and sixth overall this season.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (17-19), Redband (6-5), OFT (3-4), Cafecitos (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (27-31), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, August 27th vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Austin Gordon (4-3, 5.47) vs. Spokane LHP Stu Flesland III (1-2, 3.87)

Promotion - Halloween Night + Post-Game Candy Crawl presented by Silverwood Theme Park*:* Wear your favorite costume and celebrate Halloween a little early as Avista Stadium becomes haunted with ghosts and goblins courtesy of our friends at Scarywood Theme Park. Plus, fans and vampires can participate in a special Halloween Night Blood Drive at the stadium. Then, kids 12 and under can stick around after the game for a Spokane Indians Candy Crawl!







Northwest League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.