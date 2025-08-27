Lights On: A First Look Benefiting the Hillsboro Hops Fund

August 27, 2025

(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops will host the 12th annual Hillsboro Hops Fund fundraiser on Saturday, February 28th as we turn the "Lights On" for the first look at the Hops' new ballpark. All funds raised will benefit the Hillsboro Hops fund, which is a community benefits program, the goal of which is to promote, foster and support education, health, culture and youth activities, including activities for underprivileged youth, in the Greater Hillsboro area.

"We're thrilled to open the doors of our new ballpark with an event that directly supports the Hops Fund and our community," said Hannah August, Hops' Senior Director of Merchandise & Community Engagement. "While the venue is brand new, our commitment to serving local youth, families, and fans remains at the heart of everything we do. This celebration marks the beginning of an exciting new era of Hops baseball, and we can't wait to see the impact it will bring on and off the field."

Tickets for the event will go on sale in December, with sponsorships opportunities currently available for the event by visiting Lights On: A First Look.

Our Cocktail Hour and opening ceremonies will kick off at 5:30 PM with a plated dinner and programming beginning at 7:00 PM.

*Must be 21+ to attend.*







