Emeralds Announce Home Playoff Games 9/9 & 9/10

Published on August 27, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds have announced that 2025 playoff tickets are on sale now for games 1 and 2 of the Northwest League Championship series on Tuesday, September 9th and Wednesday, September 10th. Single game tickets are available for purchase on the Emeralds website at https://www.milb.com/eugene/tickets/single-game-tickets

The opponent for the best-of-5 series will be the Everett AquaSox, who earned home field advantage by winning the first half title in the Northwest League. Game 3 of the series will be played in Everett on Friday, September 12th at Funko Field. Games 4 and 5 in Everett would be played on Saturday, September 13th and Sunday, September 14th if necessary.

"It was just nine years ago that the Ems snapped a decades long championship drought," said Emeralds General Manager Matt Dompe. "We're looking forward to packing PK Park with Emeralds fans as we look for our fifth ring since 2016."

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.