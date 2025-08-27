Dust Devils Walked off by Indians in Extras

Tri-City Dust Devils catcher Peter Burns

SPOKANE VALLEY - A bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning spelled the end of the night for the Tri-City Dust Devils (26-29 2H, 56-65) Tuesday at Avista Stadium, where the Spokane Indians (27-28 2H, 56-65) took a 6-5 victory in ten innings to open the Inland Northwest rivals' final series of 2025.

Tri-City got off to a hot start when LF Rio Foster drove a pitch from Spokane starter Everett Catlett off the scoreboard in right center with 3B Cole Fontenelle aboard for a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the 1st. The 2-0 lead doubled an inning later, first going to 3-0 on RF Randy De Jesus's solo home run to lead off the top of the 2nd. CF Anthony Scull added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to score C Peter Burns and make the lead 4-0.

The Indians chipped away from there, scoring once in the 2nd and twice in the 3rd off Dust Devils starter Chris Clark to get within a run at 4-3 before tying the game in the bottom of the 6th. Both teams then worked against the others' bullpen, with Tri-City getting an RBI single from Burns in the top of the 8th to score 2B Adrian Placencia and give the visitors a 5-4 lead. Spokane answered with a run in the bottom of the same inning and threatened for more before two line drive outs on the infield helped Tri-City survive the barrage.

Nine innings ended up not enough, with the Indians loading the bases in the bottom of the 9th but ultimately held off the board by Dust Devils reliever Kyle Roche (2-1). The game then came down to the 10th, with Spokane reliever Fidel Ulloa (2-1) keeping Tri-City from scoring on the top side. That put the visitors up against it, with the winning run getting to third on a leadoff hit in the bottom of the 10th. An intentional walk loaded the bases to bring a force play to any base but 2B Blake Wright drew one final walk to bring home the walk-off winner.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-The team had 11 hits on the night, three from Peter Burns. The lefty hitting catcher from Reading, Mass., put up his second professional three-hit game. The first came June 6, 2024, for Single-A Inland Empire.

-Rio Foster's home run was his fifth of the month of August, good for a tie with Adrian Placencia for the most longballs in the month for the Dust Devils. Foster also leads the team in August in doubles (8), walks (18), on-base percentage (.457), slugging percentage (.635) and OPS (1.092).

-Anthony Scull had two hits and a sacrifice fly in his return to the Tri-City lineup. Scull sent the first pitch of the game on a line to the right center gap for a double and bookended his sac fly with a 7th inning single.

ROUND TWO

Tri-City and Spokane square off in game two of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday night at Avista Stadium. The Dust Devils will send right-hander Austin Gordon (4-3, 5.47 ERA) to the mound, with the Indians countering with left-hander Stu Flesland III (1-2, 3.87 ERA).

Game coverage, available for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m.

Tri-City returns home after the series to host the Hillsboro Hops, September 2-7, to close out the 2025 regular season.

