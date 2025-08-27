Emeralds Win Thrilling Series Opener against Everett

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 5-4. It was a scoreless game through the first 5 innings of the game but the Emeralds ultimately rallied for a 3-run 9th inning to take the lead. The Emeralds now move to 39-16 in the 2nd half and their magic number now moves to just 4.

It was a pitcher's duel in the first 5 innings of tonight's game. It took until the 6th inning for the Ems to bring home the first run of the game. After a quick groundout to start the frame, Nate Furman crushed a solo home run to center field for his 2nd home run of the year. The Ems led 1-0 through 6 innings.

The 2nd run of the night came in the top of the 7th inning. Jakob Christian reached base to start off the inning by reaching on a throwing error. The next batter, Jean Carlos Sio, hit a hard groundball that bounced over Everett's first baseman's head to put runners at the corners with nobody out. Onil Perez hit a ground ball and beat out the throw to first but runner's interference was called on Sio so Perez was automatically out on the play. The run still counted so the Ems extended their lead to 2.

Perdomo exited the game after 6 hitless innings of play. He allowed just 1 walk and struck out 7 while bringing the no-hit bid into the 7th. Esmerlin Vinicio took over in the 7th and put the first two base runners on via walks. The first hit of the night gave the Frogs the lead as Charlie Pagliarini hit his 20th home run of the year to give Everett the 3-2 lead.

After a scoreless 8th inning that sent us to the top of the 9th with the Emeralds trailing by a run. Parks Harber led off the inning and was working the count before crushing the game-tying home run for his 3rd of the season for the Ems. It traveled 361 feet and had an exit velocity of 99 mph to tie it up at 3.

The inning wouldn't stop there as Eugene was now thinking about taking the lead. The next batter Jakob Christian got hit by a pitch to put the go-ahead run on. Eugene elected to pinch run for him and put Quinn McDaniel on the base path. That brought up Jean Carlos Sio who hit his 1st home run of the season to give the Emeralds the 5-3 lead. It left at 100 mph and traveled 396 feet to put the Emeralds out in front.

That took us to the bottom of the 9th with the Emeralds now having a chance to close it out. Ryan Vanderhei walked the first 2 batters of the inning to put the game-tying on base. Anthony Donofrio ripped a double to left center field to bring home a run and move the tying run 90 feet from home and put the game winning run at 2nd.

Vanderhei was able to dial in on the mound as he got both Milkar Perez and Carter Dorighi to strike out swinging. That brought up the leadoff hitter Jonny Farmelo in a last chance effort for Everett. Farmelo crushed a screamer to right field that would've been a walk-off knock if it got down. Jack Payton had taken over defensively in right field after Christian got pinch ran for in the 9th inning. Payton had to turn and spin moving to his left but was able to make the catch and secure it to give the Ems the 5-4 win.

Eugene now holds a 1-0 series lead against Everett as the magic number to clinch moves to just 4. The Ems will be back in action tomorrow night for game 2 of the series. First pitch is once again set for 7:05 PM with Greg Farone on the mound.

