Emeralds Bats Explode for Game 2 Victory

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 10-4. Eugene has now won 2 straight games against the Frogs and moved to a record of 40-16 in the 2nd half. Their magic number now sits at just 2 and tomorrow will be the first day they could potentially clinch the Northwest League 2nd Half Championship.

Eugene got the scoring started for the 2nd straight time this week. Jean Carlos Sio got hit by a pitch with 1-out and Onil Perez drew a walk to put Sio in scoring position. Zander Darby grounded out but that moved the runners into 2nd and 3rd base. The Everett starter, Christian Little, was pitching great in his High-A debut but missed on a slider for a wild pitch that allowed Sio to come home to score for the first run of the game.

The Ems were able to add another run in the top of the 6th. Jonah Cox hit a 1-out double for his 40th extra base hit of the season. Charlie Szykowny popped out to right field but Cox was able to tag up to move into 3rd base. That move proved to be important as William Fleming committed a balk to bring Cox home on the play to extend the Emeralds lead to 2-0.

Eugene scored a run for the 3rd straight inning in the 7th. On the first pitch of the frame Jean Carlos Sio lifted a single out to left field. The ball took a weird bounce and got behind Curtis Washington Jr so Sio was able to advance into 2nd base. The 2nd pitch of the inning was to Onil Perez who ripped a double to the right center field gap for his 18th RBI of the year with the Ems. Sio scored easily to give Eugene the 3-0 lead.

The Emeralds really opened up the game and put it out of reach in the 8th inning. Charlie Szykowny led it off with a walk and Park Harber singled to put a pair of base runners on. Jakob Chrisitian ripped a liner down the left field line that dropped in for a fair ball. Both runners scored and Christian was able to get into 2nd. The next batter, Jean Carlos Sio, singled through the right side of the infield to bring home the 3rd run of the 8th.

The inning didn't stop there as Onil Perez drew a walk. That prompted a pitching change on the side for Everett. They brought in Lucas Kelly who struck out the first batter he faced for the first out of the inning. He then battled against Zane Zielinski who ended up drawing a 6-pitch walk to load up the bases. Eugene had 4 grand slams this season entering tonight, with 3 of them coming in a single week at Funko Field against Everett. Nate Furman gave Eugene their 5th as he hit a no-doubter to right field to cap off a 7-run 8th inning and give the Ems the 10-0 lead. Furman has now homered in back-to-back games this week.

Everett was able to rally and push home 4 runs to break up the shutout but it was too late for them as Eugene secured the 10-4 win.

Greg Farone was lights out in his start tonight. He pitched 6 scoreless innings while allowing just 3 hits and 1 walk. He struck out 5 batters on the mound and was able to hold the Frogs bats to 0-6 with runners in scoring position. Josh Wolf picked up his 2nd hold of the year after allowing just 1 hit and no runs while striking out a batter in his 2 innings of work.

Game 3 of the series against Everett is set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:05 PM. Tyler Switalski will be on the mound for the Ems. Their magic number is at just 2 so a win tomorrow combined with a Vancouver Canadians loss would put them back in the post season for the first time since 2022.

