Flesland Deals, Belyeu Homers in 4-2 Win

Published on August 28, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Stu Flesland III continued his wizardry on the mound and Max Belyeu clubbed a long solo home run as the Indians doubled up the Dust Devils, 4-2, in front of 3,948 fans at Avista Stadium for Halloween Night + Post-Game Candy Crawl presented by Silverwood Theme Park.

TOP PERFORMERS

Flesland (2-2) didn't disappoint the hometown crowd in his final Avista Stadium start of the season. The southpaw out of Mt. Spokane High School allowed just three hits and two earned runs while striking out seven over a season-high 7.1 innings. Since moving to the starting rotation in July, Flesland has allowed just eight earned runs in eight starts spanning 44.1 innings (1.63 ERA) while posting a 41 K/7 BB mark.

Andy Perez finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBI and is now batting .385 (15-for-39) with four doubles, one triple, eight RBI, and a .953 OPS over his last 10 games.

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, August 27th vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Chris Cortez (3-7, 3.87) vs. Spokane RHP Braxton Hyde (2-3, 5.47)

Promotion - Dollars In Your Dog Night presented by Mirabeau Park Hotel: Who's ready to eat and make some money?! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH and other prizes, all courtesy of Mirabeau Park Hotel. Over $2,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs! Then, kids 12 & under can stay tuned after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







