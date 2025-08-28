Hops Mash 17 Hits in 11-5 Win over Canadians

Hillsboro, OR - After a lopsided Vancouver victory in game one, the Hops were looking to get back on track on Wednesday at Hillsboro Ballpark. Vancouver had 17 hits on Tuesday and the Hops responded with 17 hits of their own on Wednesday. David Hagaman was making the start for the Hops and turned in another great outing over four hitless innings. Druw Jones, Angel Ortiz and Jeremiah Boyd each had a three-hit game and all nine Hillsboro batters got a hit in the 11-5 win.

Hagaman made his fourth start as a Hop on Wednesday night after being acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Rangers in the trade for Merrill Kelly. Hagaman, who is making his pro debut this season after recovering from Tommy John surgery, had just a 3.03 ERA over 35.2 innings. Hagaman struck out five his first time through the order and only allowed one base runner in three scoreless innings.

The Hops had a hit parade in the first two innings against Chris McElvain, starting with three hits and two runs in the first inning. Salde Caldwell led off the game with a double and came in to score on an RBI single by Druw Jones. Jones stole second base and then he scored when Cristofer Torin tripled to left-center field. Torin's second triple of the year gave the Hops a 2-0 lead.

Hillsboro padded their lead in the second inning with five singles against McElvain. RBI singles by Caldwell, Luis and Franco made it 5-0.

Hagaman continued to breeze through the C's order, striking out two in the fourth and giving him seven strikeouts through four frames. The Hops' right hander ended his outing without allowing a hit and only one base runner over 49 pitches.

Druw Jones picked up his second hit of the game in the fourth, an RBI single that again padded the Hillsboro lead to 6-0.

Daniel Nunez came out of the Hillsboro bullpen and gave up a hit to the first batter he faced, Cutter Coffey to end the no-hit bid in the fifth. After a double by Sean Keys, a groundout and a wild pitch scored two runs for the Canadians to bring the score to 6-2. Nimmala grounded out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Ricardo Yan had a rocky outing, walking two batters, hitting a batter and allowing two stolen bases in the seventh. Later in the inning an RBI single by Eddie Micheletti scored a run and chased Yan from the game. Yordin Chalas came in and allowed a two-RBI single to Arjun Nimmala, making it a one-run game. Chalas then got a strikeout and pop out to end the inning and keep the Hillsboro lead intact.

Jones picked up his third hit of the game to lead off the inning, again starting a scoring rally. Hillsboro got doubles from Cristofer Torin and Angel Ortiz and a single from Modefi Marte that made it 9-5. With the hit by Marte, all nine Hops batters had at least one hit in the game. They weren't done there, as Jeremiah Boyd picked up an RBI hit to make it 10-5, also giving him a three-hit night. The Hops added another run in the eighth inning for good measure on Angel Ortiz's second double of the game to make it 11-5.

Edgar Isea once again closed the door in the ninth, touching 102 MPH as the Hops took game two of the series.

Hillsboro and Vancouver will meet again at Hillsboro Ballpark tomorrow for game three of the series. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Bally Live and Rip City Radio 620 AM.







