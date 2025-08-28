Christian Little Excellent in High-A Debut

Published on August 28, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Christian Little

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Everett AquaSox pitcher Christian Little(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: Propelled by a seven-run eighth inning, the Eugene Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox 10-4 on Silver Sluggers Night at Funko Field in front of 1,934 fans.

Making his High-A debut, AquaSox starting pitcher Christian Little was excellent. The 22-year-old righty from Louisiana State University threw five innings of one-run baseball, allowing only two hits while striking out four and walking two. Little's only earned run allowed came as Eugene scratched one run across in the top of the fifth when Jean Carlos Sio scored on a wild pitch.

Eugene extended their lead to 2-0 in the top of the sixth. Jonah Cox doubled with one out, later advancing to third base and later scoring on a balk committed by AquaSox pitcher William Fleming. Everett threatened in the bottom part of the frame as Carter Dorighi and Felnin Celesten collected consecutive one-out singles, but a strikeout and flyout to center field ended the rally efforts.

The Emeralds continued to slowly build their lead in the top of the seventh, adding their third run. Sio hit a leadoff single, and Onil Perez doubled him home. The floodgates burst open as Eugene powered a seven-spot in the top of the eighth, highlighted by Nate Furman's grand slam to right center field.

Leading 10-0, the Eugene bullpen held Everett to one run across the final three innings of the game to lock down their victory and a 2-0 series advantage. Everett loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth, allowing Tai Peete to hit into an RBI groundout to break the shutout.

Continuing the rally was Brandon Eike, who hit a two-run double, and Curtis Washington Jr., who hit into an RBI groundout. However, a strikeout with Eike on third base ended the game, allowing Eugene to secure a 10-4 victory to take a 2-0 series lead.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 7 0 10 9 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 5 0

WIN: Christian Little (0-1) LOSS: Greg Farone (4-2)

EUGENE PITCHING: Farone (6.0), Wolf (2.0), Simon (0.1), Palencia (0.2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Little (5.0), Fleming (2.0), Garabitos (0.0), Kelly (1.0), Sosa (1.0)

EUGENE HOME RUNS: Furman (3)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: None

ATTENDANCE: 1,934

TIME: 2 Hours, 49 Minutes

PICTURED ABOVE: Christian Little

PHOTO BY: Shari Sommerfeld

LOOKING AHEAD: Did you know that this is the 30th year that the AquaSox have been an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners? Let's throw it back to 1990's concession prices on Throwback Thursday! Make sure to join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as we celebrate the good old days. Additionally, don't forget about our Military Pride ticket special! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.