Raleigh Named AL Silver Slugger Award Winner

Published on November 11, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Major League Baseball and Louisville Slugger® announced today that catcher Cal Raleigh has been named an American League Silver Slugger Award Winner at catcher.

Raleigh, 28, was joined by Shea Langeliers-ATH and Salvador Perez-KC as the finalists at catcher in the AL. It marks Raleigh's first career Silver Slugger Award after being named a finalist in each of the last 4 seasons since 2022.

Cal is the eighth player and first catcher in franchise history to win a Silver Slugger Award.

In 159 games in 2025, Raleigh batted .247 (147x596) with 110 runs scored, 24 doubles, 60 home runs, 125 RBI, 14 stolen bases and 97 walks, getting on base at a .359 clip and slugging .589 with a .948 OPS. He hit the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher, surpassing Salvador Perez (48 HR for the 2021 Royals).

Among all qualified catchers in 2025, Raleigh ranked 1st in games played, plate appearances (705), runs, home runs, RBI, walks, OBP, SLG and OPS, ranking T-2nd in hits (147) and 2nd in stolen bases (14).

The switch-hitter led the Majors in home runs and in the American League ranked 1st in RBI, T-7th in on-base percentage, 2nd in slugging, 3rd in OPS, 2nd in walks, 2nd in extra-base hits (84), 2nd in total bases (351), 2nd in runs scored, 3rd in plate appearances and 2nd in fWAR (9.1).

Raleigh became the 7th player (done 10 times) in Major League history to hit 60+ home runs in a season and also set records for the most home runs in a season by a switch-hitter, surpassing Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle (54 HR for the 1961 Yankees) and the most home runs in a season by a Mariners player, surpassing Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (56 HR in 1997 and '98).

Cal is the 9th catcher (min. 50% of games) in the Majors to tally 100 runs and 100 RBI in a single season and the first since Iván Rodríguez-TEX (116 R, 113 RBI) and Mike Piazza-NYM (124 R, 100 RBI) in 1999.

Raleigh posted a 169 OPS+ in 2025, the 4th highest mark by a catcher in a single season in MLB history (min. 500 PA and 50% of games as catcher) behind Mike Piazza-LAD (185 OPS+ in 1997), Joe Mauer-MIN (171 OPS+ in 2009) and Buster Posey-SF (171 OPS+ in 2012). It was also the 3rd highest mark in the Majors in 2025 and 4th highest in franchise history behind Edgar Martinez (185 OPS+ in 1995) and Ken Griffey Jr. (171 OPS+ in 1993 & 1994).

In addition to his Silver Slugger Award, Raleigh was named MLBPA Players Choice Awards' Player of the Year and American League Outstanding Player, as well as Sporting News' MLB Player of the Year. He also was named a finalist for BBWAA American League Most Valuable Player Award, which is set to be announced on Thursday, Nov. 13.







Northwest League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.