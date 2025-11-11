MiLB Honors Connor Hogle

Published on November 11, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Everett AquaSox Connor Hogle has been recognized as the 2025 Northwest League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year, as announced today by Minor League Baseball.

Hogle was selected as the league's top home clubhouse manager based on surveys of managers, players, and executives throughout the 2025 season.

"Minor League Baseball hit it out of the park by recognizing Connor for his tireless efforts as our home clubbie," exclaimed AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "His dedication to his job is second to none. He does whatever it takes to make sure that AquaSox players, coaches and staff are equipped to perform at the highest level."

Hogle's recognition adds to an award-filled offseason for the AquaSox, following a year in which four Everett players were named Northwest League All-Stars and the team captured its first League Championship since 2010.

"Connor was an essential part of our clubhouse-always on time, dedicated, and making sure the players had everything they needed. His work ethic and commitment to the team earned the respect and appreciation of everyone in the clubhouse. We're grateful to have had him as part of our staff," said AquaSox manager Zach Vincej.

A graduate of Archbishop Murphy High School, Hogle began his professional baseball career with the AquaSox in 2018 and has since worked in several capacities within the organization.

"Minor League Baseball is proud to recognize 33 outstanding individuals and their staffs for exceptional contributions during the 2025 season," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development. "Their commitment to delivering the best possible playing conditions and clubhouse experiences for our players and coaches is truly appreciated."







Northwest League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.