Hops' Bullpen Shut Down Emeralds' Bats in Game 5 Win

Published on August 23, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 6-2. Eugene still leads the series 3-2 and will have a chance to secure their 9th consecutive series victory in the series finale tomorrow afternoon. The Ems are 38-15 in the 2nd half.

The Hops got the scoring started with a 1-out solo home run from Junior Franco in the bottom of the 2nd. The Ems were able to tie up the game with a solo home run of their own off the bat of Jakob Christian in his first game back since August 3rd to tie up the game at 1-1.

The Hops were able to reclaim the lead with a 3-run top of the 5th. Druw Jones singled to bring home the first run of the frame and Junior Franco struck again this time with a single that scored a pair to make it 4-1 Hops.

The Ems 2nd and final run of the game came in the bottom of the 7th. They were able to load up the bases and Luke Shliger hit a sac-fly RBI to cut the lead down to just 2 runs. It wouldn't last long as the Hops got the run right back in the 8th inning. Anderson Rojas singled to bring home Franco for the first run of the inning. With runners on the corners Luke Shliger tried a back pick to 1st base but it got away from Szykowny and rolled out to right field and Rojas was able to score from 2nd base to give the Hops the 6-2 advantage.

Eugene got the bases loaded in the 8th and got a pair of runners on in the 9th but couldn't bring home a run as they fell to the Hops by the final of 6-2. It was a tough night for the Ems who had opportunities but just couldn't capitalize as the Hops bullpen put together a great showing on the mound.

Eugene will have a quick turnaround into tomorrow for the series finale against the Hops. Charlie McDaniel will be on the mound for the Ems with first pitch set for 1:05 PM.

