Emeralds Flip the Script, Slug Three Homers in Win over Hops

Published on August 23, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Eugene, OR - Coming off the most lopsided victory of the season, the Hops were looking to keep the bats hot on Thursday night at PK Park in Eugene. The Hops fell behind early, giving up three runs in the first inning and trailing 9-0 through four innings. Eugene slugged three home runs in their 9-2 win over Hillsboro in game three of the series.

Wilkin Paredes had been dominant over his first couple of High-A starts, but the first-place team in the league jumped all over him early in the game. Eugene scored three in the first off Paredes as Jonah Cox and Parks Harber each hit home runs in the frame.

Eugene got two more in the third inning to extend their lead, chasing Paredes from the game. Another Hops pitcher who had been great as of late, Daniel Nunez, came in to pitch in relief of the Hillsboro southpaw. Nunez allowed a four-run fourth inning, including a three-run homer by Jack Payton to blow the game open and give Eugene a 9-0 lead.

Hillsboro struggled to get anything going against the Eugene starter, Greg Farone who came back out for the sixth after five scoreless innings. He had faced the minimum entering the sixth inning, thanks to multiple double plays turned by the Eugene defense. The third time around against Farone the Hops hit back-to-back doubles off the bats of Adrian De Leon and Junior Franco. That gave Hillsboro runners on second and third for Cristofer Torin, who once again came through for the Hops. He brought home both runs with a single, but that's all the scoring they would get on the night.

Carlos Rey and Edgar Isea combined to pitch three scoreless innings, but the offense wasn't able to breakthrough against the Em's pitching.

Eugene cruised to a 9-2 victory and has a 2-1 lead in the series. Game four will be tomorrow night at 6:35, with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from August 23, 2025

Emeralds Flip the Script, Slug Three Homers in Win over Hops - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.