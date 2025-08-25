Emeralds Split Series against Hops
Published on August 24, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 2-1. It's the first time Eugene has lost consecutive games since July 10th. It was a 3-3 series split this week against the Hops as the Ems now move to 38-16 in the 2nd half and hold a 7 game lead in the 2nd half standings heading into the final 12 games of the regular season.
It was a pitchers duel tonight as neither team got on the scoreboard until the 8th inning. Charlie McDaniel was lights out for the Ems as he threw 6 scoreless innings while only allowing 2 hits, 1 walk and striking out 6. Manuel Mercedes went 1-2-3 in both innings he threw while striking out 1 batter.
Eugene was able to score the first run of the game in the bottom of the 8th. Nate Furman ripped a leadoff double down the right field and was able to get into 3rd base on a passed ball. That brought up Jonah Cox who took care of business with a sac-fly to right field to give the Ems the 1-0 lead.
The lead wouldn't last however as the Hops were able to push home a pair in the 9th inning to take a lead. Slade Caldwell hit a 1-out double and Cristofer Torin was able to tie up the game on a double of his own. After Druw Jones grounded out, Junior Franco hit a 2 strike single up the middle to give the Hops the 1-run lead.
Onil Perez hit a 1-out double in the 9th inning but the Ems weren't able to push the game tying run as they fell by a final score of 2-1 over the Hops.
It was a great pitcher's duel tonight that Eugene unfortunately fell on the wrong side of. They'll look to get back in the win column on Tuesday against Everett.
Eugene will now have a day off before hitting the road tomorrow. They'll start a 6-game series against the Everett AquaSox starting on Tuesday, August 26th with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.
