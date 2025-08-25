AquaSox Throw Five No-Hit Innings In 5-1 Loss

Published on August 24, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tai Peete of the Everett AquaSox

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox offense collected only three hits on Sunday Fun Day, falling to the Spokane Indians 5-1 in front of 2,861 fans at Funko Field during the final game of the six-game series.

AquaSox starting pitcher Teddy McGraw threw two shutout innings, allowing zero hits before departing. Taking over for McGraw was right-hander Nick Payero, who threw four innings and struck out three. Everett pitchers began the game by hurling five no-hit innings, keeping the Indians offense at bay to start the afternoon.

Spokane broke the score open in the top of the sixth, jumping out front 4-0. With the bases loaded, Blake Wright drew a walk to score the game's first run. Clearing the bases was Andy Perez, who tripled into the right field corner.

The Indians furthered their lead to 5-0 in the top of the seventh. After Jesus Bugarin walked and stole second base, Ben McCabe lined an RBI double into right field. The AquaSox scored their first run in the bottom half of the frame as Tai Peete hit an RBI triple to score Charlie Pagliarini, who walked. Neither team scored beyond that point as Spokane locked down their 5-1 win and a series victory.

Throwing the final two innings of the game for the AquaSox were right-handers Brock Moore and Gabriel Sosa, who each threw one scoreless frame. Moore allowed no hits and struck out one while Sosa struck out one to lower his earned run average to 2.89 this season.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 5 4 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 1

WIN: Griffin Herring (1-0) LOSS: Nick Payero (4-7)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Herring (5.0), Omlid (2.0), Taggart (2.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: McGraw (2.0), Payero (4.0), Kelly (1.0), Moore (1.0), Sosa (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: None

EVERETT HOME RUNS: None

ATTENDANCE: 2,861

TIME: 2 Hours, 38 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their long homestand with six games against the Eugene Emeralds beginning Tuesday, August 26! Tuesday night is Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark in the Park so make sure to bring out your furry friends to enjoy a baseball game and dog-themed giveaways on the concourse. Join us for our final six-game homestand of the season before the Northwest League Championship!

