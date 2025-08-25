C's Win 4-3 to Wrap Season Slate with Tri-City

Published on August 24, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Two home runs and another strong start from MLB Pipeline's #6 Blue Jays prospect Gage Stanifer spurred the Canadians to a 4-3 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] in front of a sellout crowd Sunday afternoon at The Nat.

The first homer started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. With a man on and nobody out, Carter Cunningham walloped his 14th big fly of the season to make it 2-0 Vancouver.

After Tri-City tied it with a two-out homer in the top of the fifth, the C's went back in front in the bottom of the sixth. Edward Duran led off with a go-ahead solo shot - his first as a Canadian - Jay Harry doubled and Matt Scannell singled him home to make it 4-2.

Stanifer's (W, 4-5) afternoon was a continuation of his recent stretch of success. The 21-year-old went six innings for a third straight start and allowed two hits - a single and a homer in the fifth - while issuing one walk and striking out eight.

Nate LaRue and Julio Ortiz each worked a scoreless inning of relief before Aaron Munson (S, 3) found himself in some hot water in the ninth. He struck out the first man he faced but hit the next batter before giving up consecutive singles that scored a run. The righty induced a pop up in the next at-bat then threw a wild pitch that allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to advance into scoring position. Munson would escape the jam thanks to a ground ball that kicked off his cleat and redirected to shortstop Arjun Nimmala, who gloved it quickly and fired to first to end the game with the C's on top 4-3.

Seven of nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Cunningham, Duran and Harry each finished with two knocks apiece. With the win, the C's take five of six from the Dust Devils to close out their season series with the Angels affiliate and are 10-2 in their last 12 games. Thanks to a loss by first place Eugene today, the Canadians are now in second place and seven games back of the top spot with 12 games remaining.

Vancouver will enjoy an off day tomorrow before starting their final road series of the season Tuesday night in Hillsboro at 6:35 p.m.







