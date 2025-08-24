Walk-off Canadians' Homer Downs Dust Devils

Published on August 24, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils' Cole Fontenelle at bat

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils' Cole Fontenelle at bat(Tri-City Dust Devils)

VANCOUVER, B.C. - A 4-3 lead held for four innings by the Tri-City Dust Devils (26-27 2H, 56-63) vanished in one swing Saturday night, as 1B Sean Keys smacked a walk-off two-run home run over the right field wall to give the Vancouver Canadians (30-23 2H, 67-52) a 5-4 win in front of a sellout crowd at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Tri-City forged a 4-0 lead through the first three innings. DH Cole Fontenelle singled home SS Capri Ortiz in the 1st inning to break the ice, after Ortiz had legged out an infield hit and stolen second to get into scoring position. Two innings later, those two partnered up to put more runs on the board. CF Lucas Ramirez doubled to lead off the top of the 3rd, and this time Ortiz did the driving in on an RBI single down the right field line. A 2-0 lead then doubled a batter later when Fontenelle took Vancouver starter Jackson Wentworth deep over the high wall in center field for a two-run home run and a 4-0 Dust Devils advantage.

Ryan Johnson returned to the mound for Tri-City, throwing a 1-2-3 1st inning as an opener. Ryan Costeiu following with what would have been a quality start had he begun the game, going six innings and giving up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Keythel Key (3-8) pitched a scoreless 8th but gave up the walk-off, taking his first loss in relief. Canadians reliever Javen Coleman (1-0) got the win for throwing a scoreless top of the 9th inning.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Three Tri-City hitters (Cole Fontenelle, Capri Ortiz and Lucas Ramirez) turned in multi-hit games for a Dust Devils squad that put up eight hits on the night. For Ramirez it was the first multi-hit game for him at the High-A level and included his first extra base hit.

-C Peter Burns singled, reaching base in now 13 of his last 14 games and getting hits in five of his last six games at the plate.

-Actors Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck, Ferris Bueller and Cameron Frye from the film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," attended the game and led the crowd in the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

ONE MORE TIME UP NORTH

Tri-City and Vancouver play both their six-game series finale, as well as their season finale, at 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. The pitching matchup is a rematch of Tuesday's with right-hander Yeferson Vargas (1-2, 6.83 ERA) of the Dust Devils facing off against righty Gage Stanifer (3-5, 3.46 ERA) of the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m.

After the game the Dust Devils will head to Spokane Valley to visit their Inland Northwest rivals, the Spokane Indians, for a six-game series from August 26-31. They then return home to host the Hillsboro Hops September 2-7 to close out the 2025 regular season.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to the regular season-ending series with Hillsboro, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.