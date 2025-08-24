Keys Clubs C's to Walk-off Win

Published on August 24, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - MLB Pipeline's #27 Blue Jays prospect Sean Keys walloped a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to spur the Canadians to a 5-4 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat.

Trailing 4-3 to begin the bottom of the ninth, the C's put the tying run on base to start the frame after Alexis Hernandez reached a five-pitch lead-off walk. That set the scene for Keys, who worked the count full against flame-throwing righty Keythel Key (L, 3-8). After fouling off a two-strike pitch, the Centerport, NY native launched a deep drive into the Vancouver night for a no-doubt walk-off shot that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Keys' game-ending blast was the first lead Vancouver had all night. Tri-City raced out to a 4-0 advantage after a run in the first and three in the third, but the comeback began in the bottom of the latter inning. Jay Harry started the home half of the third with an infield single then came in to score when Nick Goodwin doubled in the next at-bat.

The Canadians added two more in the next inning. Carter Cunningham legged out a triple before Hernandez hit a two-run homer that cut the deficit to one.

Vancouver's pitching staff did well to keep Tri-City off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Starter Jackson Wentworth went five innings before Colby Holcombe, Brett Garcia and Javen Coleman (W, 1-0) combined to limit the Dust Devils to one hit over the final four frames to set up Keys' heroics in the last of the ninth.

Seven of nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Keys led the way with two knocks and is the first C's player to hit two walk-off homers in the same season since Garrett Spain did so in the championship-winning 2023 campaign.

With the victory, the C's have secured the series with Dust Devils and are 9-2 in their last 11 games. They remain in second place in the Northwest League second half standings and are now eight games back of first place Eugene [SF] with 14 games remaining.

The penultimate homestand of the season concludes tomorrow afternoon with a rematch of Tuesday night's pitching match-up. #6 Blue Jays prospect Gage Stanifer will oppose Tri-City's Yeferson Vargas at 1:05 p.m. Catch all the action on the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Sports Live and Sportsnet 650.







Northwest League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.