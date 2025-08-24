AquaSox Comeback Falls Short

Published on August 24, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox' Ryan Sloan in action

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: Despite a late inning comeback, the AquaSox dropped their second straight game to the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Saturday night.

With two outs in the first inning, Spokane's Blake Wright doubled on a line drive to score Ethan Hedges to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

The score remained 1-0 until the top of the fourth inning when Tevin Tucker connected on his third home run of the season, a three-run shot. That would end Sloan's night after 69 pitches, 55 of which were strikes. Of the 18 batters that he faced, 16 received first pitch strikes. He finished the night going 3.2 innings and striking out four.

Spokane's starter Josh Grosz cruised through the first four innings, allowing only two hits. Tai Peete led off the fifth inning with a double and then scored on an Anthony Donofrio double to get the Sox on the board.

Everett finally got to Grosz in the seventh inning as Charlie Pagliarini (19) and Luis Suisbel (23) would homer back-to-back to make it a one run game.

The AquaSox threatened in the eighth inning, with runners on the corners and two outs, but Spokane's first baseman Aidan Longwell made an outstanding play on a line drive down the line by Pagliarini to end the threat.

Making his sixth appearance for AquaSox out of the bullpen, Pedro Da Costa Lemos did not allow a base runner in 2.1 innings. Josh Geraldo (2.0 innings pitched), and Calvin Schapira (1.0 innings pitched) were also solid out of the bullpen. The three relievers combined didn't allow a hit.

