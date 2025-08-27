Cates Deals, Bats Break out for Shutout Win

Published on August 27, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The best outing of Austin Cates' Canadians career and a 17-hit attack from the offence led the C's to a 9-0 win over the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] at Hillsboro Ballpark Tuesday night.

A three-run first inning put the C's in front for good. JR Freethy and Eddie Micheletti Jr. singled in consecutive at-bats before an error at shortstop on a well-struck grounder from Arjun Nimmala allowed the first run of the game to come home. Carter Cunningham followed with a sacrifice fly then Alexis Hernandez delivered an RBI single to make it 3-0 Vancouver.

After Cates put up a couple of zeroes, the Canadians doubled their advantage in the third. Four consecutive one-out hits - Cunningham singled, Hernandez doubled, Sean Keys plated them both with a single then was erased on the bases before an Edward Duran solo shot - added three runs to the tally and put the C's ahead 6-0.

Cates just kept dealing. The right-hander retired eight in a row between the second and the fourth before two walks and two wild pitches set up a two-out RBI hit from Jay Harry in the fifth that increased the Vancouver lead to seven. Cates then struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth then went 1-2-3 to wrap up his night in the sixth for his first High-A quality start. His final line: 6 IP / 3 H / 0 R / 0 BB / 8 K.

Edinson Batista entered in the seventh and stretched the consecutive scoreless batters streak to 16 before a two-out double gave Hillsboro its fourth runner of the night. The righty promptly induced a lineout in the next at-bat to keep the Canadians in front 7-0.

Vancouver added another two runs in the eighth. Freethy doubled and scored on a Micheletti Jr. two-bagger then the latter came in later in the frame when Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that stretched the lead to nine.

Batista would escape the eighth despite two runners reaching with one out to keep the shutout intact then JJ Sanchez got the final three outs in the ninth to secure a 9-0 victory.

The Canadians collected a single-game season high 17 hits and tossed their league-best 12th shutout of the season. Eight of nine starters had a knock, led by Freethy and Micheletti Jr., who had three apiece.

The series continues tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. Chris McElvain (0-1, 3.58 ERA) takes the ball for the C's.







