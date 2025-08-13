Josh Bostick Notches Career High 14 Strikeouts in Emeralds Series Opening Victory

August 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 5-2 in the series opener on the road. The Ems snap the Dust Devils 5 game winning streak. The Ems are now 32-11 and will take a 9 game lead heading into tomorrow.

Josh Bostick was incredible in his start tonight as he struck out 14 batters which not only was a career best for Bostick but also the most strikeouts a pitcher has had in a single game this year in the Northwest League. At one point he retired 15 batters in a row and had a streak of 7 consecutive strikeouts.

Tri-City jumped out to a lead with a run in the first inning. Capri Ortiz hit a 1-out single and was able to steal 2nd base. On the throw down the ball was off line and rolled out to center field so he jumped out and made his way into 3rd. After Josh Bostick got a strikeout against Ben Gamel, Rio Foster dropped a bloop single to left field to give the Dust Devils a 1-0 lead.

Eugene's bats were quiet in the first 4 innings but they opened things up in a massive way in the 5th inning. After an out to start the frame, the 8-9-1 hitters in the lineup drew 3 straight walks to load up the bases. That brought up Jonah Cox who skied one out to deep center field that brought home Zander Darby for a sac-fly RBI to tie up the game at 1-1.

The inning didn't stop there as a wild pitch allowed Jose Ramos to score to give the Ems their first lead of the game without tallying a hit in the inning. The next batter, Drew Cavanaugh, recorded the first hit of the inning with a home run that snuck over the left center field wall for his 6th of the year in Eugene to give the Ems a 4-1 lead.

In the 7th inning the Emeralds added one last run of insurance to take a 4 run lead. Jose Ramos hit a solo home run for his first home run in Eugene. It was an absolute no-doubter for him that traveled just shy of 400 feet.

Tri-City made things interesting with a run in the 8th. Rio Foster hit a 2-out RBI double to bring home the 2nd run of the game. Tri-City ended up getting the game-tying run to the plate but Brayan Palencia was able to find an out to end the frame.

In the 8th inning Austin Strickland took over in a save opportunity. He gave up a pair of 1-out singles to bring the tying run to the plate with the lineup flipping to the top but he got Anthony Scull to pop out before Capri Ortiz skied out to 3rd base to give Strickland his 3rd save in his last 3 tries in August.

It was a big win for Eugene as the Dust Devils had made up a little bit of ground after winning their last 5 games. This stops the momentum and gives Eugene a 9 game lead in the 2nd half.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night for game 2 of the series. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM with Charlie McDaniel on the mound.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.