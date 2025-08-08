Emeralds Rally from 3-Run Deficit in the 8th Inning as Charlie Szykowny Delivers Walk-Off Win in Extras

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians in epic fashion tonight with a 10th inning walk-off win by a final score of 4-3. Eugene trailed by 3 runs entering the bottom of the 8th but were able to tie it over the next two innings before Charlie Szykowny was the walk-off hero tonight with a bases loaded single to send the fans home happy. The Ems are now 30-9 in the 2nd half and have won 6 straight games and currently hold a 3-0 lead.

It was a pitchers duel to start in tonight's contest. The first hit of the game came in the bottom of the 4th after Zander Darby singled to left field. It took until the 6th inning for a team to get on the scoreboard. Spokane struck first in tonight's contest. Tevin Tucker hit a 2-out single and Blake Wright hit a ball to Jean Carlos Sio who wasn't able to field it cleanly as it rolled to the outfield. That put runners on at the corners for Aidan Longwell. Charlie McDaniel the Emeralds starter ended up balking to bring home the first run of the game.

Spokane added onto their lead with back-to-back solo home runs with 2 outs in the 7th inning. Jimmy Obertop hit the first one off of Charlie McDaniel and EJ Andrews Jr followed it up with a home run of his own off of Brayan Palencia. Even though the game ended with a home run allowed from McDaniel, it was an incredible outing he put together. He pitched a career high 6.2 innings and allowed just 3 hits and 2 runs with only 1 of them being earned. He didn't walk a single batter and he struck out 4 in his 2nd start here in Eugene.

The Emeralds were trailing 3-0 entering the 8th inning and were in need of some offense. Zane Zielinski led off the inning with a bloop single out to right field and Jean Carlos Sio followed it up with a 6 pitch walk. That brought up Damian Bravo who lifted a single out to left to load up the bases. Luke Shliger drove home the first run of the game on a sac-fly RBI to cut the lead to 2. After a 2nd out, Jonah Cox fell behind in the count with runners on the corners but continued to battle before shooting a groundball through the left side of the infield which allowed Sio to score and cut the lead to just 1 run entering the 9th.

In the bottom of the 9th Eugene needed a run to tie it up and that's exactly what they did. Charlie Szykowny hit a 1-out single and Zane Zielinski drew a walk to put the game tying run on. Jean Carlos Sio singled to load up the bases with 1-out. That brought up Damian Bravo who hit a shallow fly ball to center field. Szykowny tested the arm of Spokane's center fielder Caleb Hobson and Szykowny beat out the throw to tie up the game at 3 and send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th Ryan Vanderhei took back over on the mound after throwing a 1-2-3 ninth. A wild pitch allowed the runner placed at 2nd, Jimmy Obertop, to get into 3rd base. Vanderhei got a quick groundout and that brought up Ben McCabe. Obertop tried to steal home but Luke Shliger was ready behind the plate and applied the tag easily for the 2nd out. Vanderhei got McCabe to strike out swinging for another hitless and scoreless inning for him after facing just 2 batters.

That sent us to the bottom of the 10th. Jonah Cox was intentionally walked to put runners at 1st and 2nd. After a popout, Jack Payton lofted a ball to left field to load up the bases with 1-out. That brought Szykowny back up to bat after having a clutch hit in the 9th and scored the game tying run. After seeing a few pitches, he shot a ball out to center field for the walk-off single in extra innings for the 2nd time this season.

It was one of the first games Eugene has trailed by 3 runs late in the contest, and they were able to grind this one out for arguably their most impressive win of the 2nd half. They have now clinched a series split at worst and will have 3 shots at winning their 7th consecutive series this weekend.

Eugene is back in action tomorrow night for game 4 of the series with Cesar Perdomo on the mound as the Ems look for their 7th straight win. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







