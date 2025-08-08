Kyle Karros Slated to Make MLB Debut Tonight

One year ago today, Kyle Karros was taking on the Tri-City Dust Devils in the midst on an MVP season with the Spokane Indians. Tonight, he prepares to make his MLB debut.

The 23-year-old will bat eighth and man third base for the Rockies as they face Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks in the desert with first pitch at 6:40 PM PT. Karros will be the third player from Spokane's 2024 squad - joining Chase Dollander and Zach Agnos - to reach the majors and the 32nd overall during the team's current affiliation with Colorado (2021-present).

A fifth-round draft pick by Colorado out of UCLA in 2023, Karros topped the Northwest League in virtually every offensive category with the Spokane Indians last season including batting (.311), RBI (78), OBP (.390), SLG (.485), OPS (.875), hits (147), doubles (33), extra-base hits (50), and total bases (229).

A picture of consistency for the Indians, Karros appeared in 123 of a possible 130 games and led the team to their most wins (79) in the last four decades. Karros starred on both sides of the ball for Spokane and was named the top defensive third baseman in the Northwest League by Baseball America while also chipping in 12 stolen bases. He delivered for the Indians in the NWL Championship Series as well, clubbing a home run in Game 3 and driving in the series-winning run with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the 10th inning of Game 4.

Karros began this season in Double-A with the Hartford Yard Goats, slashing .294/.399/.462 in 55 games before being promoted to Triple-A on July 18th. He's done nothing but hit since joining the Isotopes, batting .306 (19-for-62) with seven extra-base hits in 16 games with Albuquerque. In 234 career games at the minor league level, Karros is a .304 hitter (265-for-871) with 60 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 121 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.







