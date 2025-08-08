Bilardello's Bashers Back at It in Second Straight Tri-City Win

August 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Rio Foster

EVERETT - A season-high 18 hits, with three more home runs included in the bunch, helped the Tri-City Dust Devils (20-19 2H, 50-55) to an 11-2 thumping of the Everett AquaSox (15-24 2H, 52-53) Thursday night at Funko Field.

A six-run top of the 8th inning opened the floodgates for Tri-City, who had everyone in the starting nine get at least one hit and saw six of those nine score at least once. RF Rio Foster got it started with a solo homer to left in the top of the 2nd off Everett starter Evan Truitt (5-6), with his third home run in the last two games giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Dust Devils scored single runs in the next two innings, first on an RBI double by DH Cole Fontenelle in the 3rd to make it 2-0. 2B Adrian Placencia hit a high-arching home run deep out to right center to push the advantage to 3-0 in the 4th. After an inning break and an AquaSox run, C Juan Flores added an RBI single in the 6th that made it 4-1 and Foster grounded into a fielder's choice in the 7th that stretched the lead to 5-1.

All the while, Yeferson Vargas (1-1) dealt for Tri-City, giving up only a 5th inning solo home run in his six-plus innings of work and striking out six in his first win for the Dust Devils. Reliever Jorge Marcheco followed Vargas, finding his way both in and out of a bases loaded jam in the 7th to keep the lead at four.

Tri-City then blew it open in the 8th, beginning with a solo home run by 3B Mitchell Daly. His first hit as a Dust Devil made it a 6-1 game, and the hits just kept on coming. SS Capri Ortiz laced an RBI single the opposite way for a 7-1 lead, Foster added an RBI double for his third run driven in on the night, and Flores sent another single to center to bring in two more and drive in three himself. 1B Colin Summerhill's RBI double off the high wall in right center closed up the six-pack for Tri-City, sending them on their way to the series lead.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Dann Bilardello's team has hit ten home runs in the first three games of the series, pushing their total to 117 for the season. Every longball will continue to set a new high bar for home runs in a Dust Devils season, with the previous mark set at 78 last season.

-In a first for 2025 and possibly the High-A era, three Tri-City hitters had three-hit games tonight (Juan Flores, Capri Ortiz and LF Anthony Scull). Six of the nine had multi-hit games, with Rio Foster, Adrian Placencia and Colin Summerhill getting two hits on the night.

-The Dust Devils' previous high mark for hits in a game in 2025 was 14, coming June 12 at Funko and nine days later at home against Hillsboro. The 18 hits stand as the most in a game by Tri-City since they amassed 18 hits in their five-homer blowout of Spokane last July.

MAY AS WELL KEEP IT GOING

Game four of the six-game set between Tri-City and Everett again gets a 7:05 p.m. start time Friday night at Funko Field. Right-hander Chris Clark (0-1, 3.18 ERA) makes his first start of 2025 for the Dust Devils, facing righty Taylor Dollard (2-1, 3.16 ERA) of the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage of the game, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

The baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland return home after their time in Everett for a six-game series with the league-leading Eugene Emeralds beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, August 12, at 7:05 p.m.

