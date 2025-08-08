Dust Devils Take 2-1 Series Lead

August 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox outfielder Anthony Donofrio

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: The Tri-City Dust Devils collected 18 base hits Thursday night, defeating the Everett AquaSox 11-2 in front of 2,941 fans on Union Solidarity Night at Funko Field.

Rio Foster continued his power surge from last night's game, hitting a solo home run to left field to open the scoring. Foster's long ball was his third in his last two games, giving the Dust Devils a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Cole Fontenelle extended Tri-City's lead one inning later, contributing an RBI double.

Adrian Placencia provided the Dust Devils a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth, hitting a solo home run to right center field. Placencia's homer was his 12th of the season. Everett's Tai Peete tripled in the bottom half of the frame but ultimately ended up stranded at third base.

Anthony Donofrio provided the AquaSox their first run of the game, homering out to the Paine Field Home Run Hill to cut Everett's deficit to two runs. Donofrio's home run was his sixth of the season and third at Funko Field.

Tri-City took a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth courtesy of Juan Flores. With runners on the corners, Flores knocked an RBI single to left field. The Dust Devils furthered their lead to 5-1 in the next inning when Foster hit into an RBI groundout.

Everett loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh as Matthew Ellis was hit by a pitch and two batters walked. However, no runs would score as a strikeout and groundout ended the scoring threat. Tri-City continued bringing runs across the plate in the top of the eighth, scoring six runs to take an 11-1 lead.

Brandon Eike homered over the center field wall in the bottom of the eighth for the game's final run, making the score 11-2 in favor of Tri-City. Everett went down scoreless in the bottom of the ninth as the Dust Devils locked down their win, taking a 2-1 series lead.

From the mound, AquaSox starting pitcher Evan Truitt struck out seven batters, tying his career-high. Truitt also walked only one Dust Devil. Pedro Da Costa Lemos pitched two innings while striking out one, and Jose Geraldo struck out two in 1.1 innings of work.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 6 0 11 18 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 4 0

WIN: Yeferson Vargas (1-1) LOSS: Evan Truitt (5-6)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Vargas (6.0), Marcheco (2.0), Key (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt (5.0), Lemos (2.0), Hernandez (0.2), Geraldo (1.1)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Foster (6), Placencia (12), Daly (1)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Donofrio (6), Eike (7)

ATTENDANCE: 2,941

TIME: 2 Hours, 35 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is Funko Friday! Come join us at the ballpark for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch where the first 2,500 fans will take home their very own Julio Rodriguez Funko POP! courtesy of Funko. Additionally, don't forget about our Military Pride ticket special! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

