Eugene Drops First Game in August to Spokane

August 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds 6 game winning streak came to a close tonight as Spokane took game 4 of the series by a final score of 5-1. The Ems hold a 3-1 series lead heading into the final 2 games of the weekend.

Spokane wasted little time in this game to get the scoring started as the leadoff hitter Caleb Hobson hit a triple into the right field corner. After Blake Wright popped out to 2nd base, Aidan Longwell crushed a double to bring home the run. Longwell tried to stretch it into a triple but the Emeralds outfield had a great relay throw to tag him out at 3rd.

In the 2nd inning Spokane added another run. Andy Perez started it off with a double and Jimmy Obertob cashed him in with a single right after. In the 3rd inning they added on another pair of runs. Blake Wright hit the 2nd leadoff triple of the game and Aidan Longwell hit his 14th home run of the year to give Spokane a 4-0 lead.

Their 5th and final run came in the 5th inning. Andy Perez once again led off the frame with a double and with 1-out it was Tommy Hopfe who singled and brought home the run to extend the lead to 5.

Eugene's lone run in the contest came in the bottom of the 5th. Zander Darby started off the inning with a double and a few batters later it was Nate Furmn who collected his 2nd hit of the night and his first RBI in Eugene with a single that cut the lead to 5-1.

That proved to be the final score in tonight's game. Both teams threatened for runs over the final 4 teams but neither team could add onto the total as Eugene fell by a final score of 5-1 against Spokane to move to a record of 30-10 in the 2nd half. The Ems will hold a 9 or 10 game lead in the standings pending the results of other games in the Northwest League.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night against Spokane. Greg Farone will be on the mound with first pitch set for 5:05 PM.

