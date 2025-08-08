Batista and Suisbel Homer In 9-4 Sox Loss

August 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Freuddy Batista

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Freuddy Batista(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: Although the Everett AquaSox hit two home runs Friday night, they fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-4 in front of 2,764 fans at Funko Field.

After the first inning concluded, the score favored the Dust Devils 2-1. For Tri-City, Randy De Jesus hit a two-run double and for Everett, Freuddy Batista launched his 12th home run of the season. Batista's homer landed in right center field, showcasing opposite-field power.

The Dust Devils added their third run in the top of the second inning on a defensive error, but the Sox knotted the game 3-3 in the frame's bottom half. Luis Suisbel smashed his 19th home run and following two singles, Curtis Washington Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to plate the tying run.

Tri-City broke the game open in the top of the third, jumping ahead 7-3. With two runners on base, Mitchell Daly doubled into the AquaSox bullpen to break the tie, and Isaiah Jackson smacked a three-run homer to right field. Additionally, Jackson's long ball was the first of his professional career.

De Jesus furthered the Dust Devils' lead in the next frame, contributing an RBI single. Four batters later, Peter Burns drew a bases-loaded walk to give Tri-City a six-run lead. Anthony Donofrio doubled and later scored on a balk in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it was to no avail as the Dust Devils locked down a 9-4 victory, taking a 3-1 series lead.

From the mound, AquaSox starting pitcher Taylor Dollard struck out four batters. Right-hander Shaddon Peavyhouse threw 3.1 shutout innings and struck out two, and righties Natanael Garabitos and Gabriel Sosa each threw one scoreless frame. Sosa also added two strikeouts.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 2 1 4 2 0 0 0 0 0

9 10 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

4 8 3 WIN: Chris Clark (1-1) LOSS: Taylor Dollard (2-2)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Clark (5.2), Espinosa (1.1), Garcia (2.0) EVERETT PITCHING: Dollard (3.0), Saathoff (0.2), Peavyhouse (3.1), Garabitos (1.0), Sosa (1.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Jackson (1) EVERETT HOME RUNS: Batista (12), Suisbel (19)

ATTENDANCE: 2,764 TIME: 2 Hours, 53 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is Margaritaville Night at Funko Field! Join us wearing your favorite pair of flip flops as we pay tribute to the great Jimmy Buffett. We are also wearing special Margaritaville jerseys! If you want your very own Margaritaville jersey, you have an opportunity to buy one through our online jersey auction that ends at 7 p.m. on Sunday night. Lastly but certainly not least, the first 1,000 fans will take home an AquaSox Margaritaville H

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.