Batista, Carter, Arnold Carry C's to Victory

August 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Edinson Batista went five scoreless, Irv Carter tossed a season-high four innings and Bryce Arnold was a dynamo in the number nine spot to lead the Canadians to a 4-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] at The Nat.

Batista (W, 6-4) survived two on with no outs in the first to hang his first of five zeroes on the night then retired the side in order in the second and stranded a two-out double in the third before the C's took the lead for good in the bottom of that inning. Arnold sparked the offense with a walk, advanced to second on a single from JR Freethy then came around to score on a two-error play from the Hops that made it 1-0. With Freethy still aboard, Arjun Nimmala cashed in a two-out RBI single to double the Vancouver advantage.

The Canadians stayed in front through the remainder of Batista's outing, but saw their lead trimmed to one in the sixth. With Carter (S, 1) on the mound, consecutive one-out hits plated Hillsboro's first - and only - run of the night before the righty induced an inning-ending double play. He would put up goose egg in the seventh and another in the eighth before two big insurance runs scored in the home half of the penultimate inning.

A one-out walk issued to Edward Duran and a single from Nick Goodwin put two aboard before a groundout moved Goodwin to second. Up stepped Arnold, who laced his third single of the game into centrefield to score both runners and put Vancouver ahead 4-1.

Carter - who had never gone more than three innings since joining the C's last year - went back out for the ninth and worked around a lead-off double by striking out two of the next three batters to secure the victory.

All nine starters reached base and eight had a hit. Arnold and Goodwin finished with three knocks apiece while the former reached in all four of his plate appearances.

The series continues tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. with Gage Stanifer taking the ball for the C's and Daniel Eagen on the hill for the Hops.







