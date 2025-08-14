Emeralds Lose 19-18 in 11 Innings against Tri-City

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds fell to the Tri-City Devils by a final score of 19-18 in 11 innings. There were 37 combined runs to go along with 37 combined hits. It's the most combined runs in a game for the Emeralds this year but not the most runs Eugene has scored as a team this year. The series is now tied up at a game a piece as the Emeralds move to 32-12 in the 2nd half and will hold an 8 game lead in the standings heading into tomorrow with only 22 games remaining in the half.

Typically I go inning-by-inning on these recaps but I'm pretty sure this would turn into a certifiable chapter book instead of a game story recap. Instead of writing this all night, I'll run through some of the standout performances and big plays in this contest.

Eugene started off the game with a 7 run 1st inning. The Ems scored the 7 runs before a single out had been recorded. It came via 5 hits and 3 walks with the final hit being a bases clearing double from Damian Bravo that plated 3 runs to give the Emeralds a 7-0 lead.

After 3 innings the score was tied up at 11-11 after Tri-City put up 4 runs in the 1st and the 3rd and 3 runs in the 2nd inning. After that the game quieted down over the next 2 and a half innings until Tri-City took their first lead of the night in the bottom of the 6th after scoring on a wild pitch.

Eugene got the lead in the 8th inning courtesy of a 2-out RBI single from Jean Carlos Sio that scored a pair of runs. In the 9th the Ems extended out their lead after Quinn McDaniel hit a groundout to first to give the Ems a 14-12 lead.

In the bottom of the 9th the Dust Devils were able to tie it up after 3 straight hits to start the inning. That sent us to extra innings where the Dust Devils had run out of pitchers so they brought in Caleb Pendleton. Eugene scored 3 runs on an RBI-single from Zane Zielinski and another big hit from Damian Bravo that scored a pair.

In the bottom of the 10th the Dust Devils grinded it out to push home 3 runs and tie up the game at 17-17 and send the game to the 11th. Eugene pushed home just 1 run in the inning on a 2-out Triple from Jonah Cox. The lead wouldn't last long as Juan Flores led off the home half of the inning with a walk-off home run for the Dust Devils 4th walk-off win of the year.

All 9 Emeralds hitters tallied a hit tonight as well as scoring a run. 7 of the 9 hitters recorded RBI's as well. Charlie Szykowny led the way with 3 hits while 4 other hitters (Jonah Cox, Jean Carlos Sio, Zane Zielinski, Damian Bravo) recorded 2 hits. Damian Bravo led the way with a 5 RBI night while both Cox, Sio & Szykowny also recorded 3 RBI's. Parks Harbor & Luke Shliger both drew 3 walks as well.

The Emeralds ended the game going 12-23 with runners in scoring position as well. It was a great night at the plate for both teams but there are just certain games where you have to throw your hands up and tonight was one of them. It is far and away the longest game in the Northwest League this year at 4 hours and 27 minutes.

Eugene will now turn their attention to game 3 of the series tomorrow evening. Cesar Perdomo will be on the mound for the Ems with first pitch currently scheduled for 7:05 PM.

