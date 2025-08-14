Belyeu Shines for Spokane in Loss to Canadians

August 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Max Belyeu looked lost in his debut with Spokane on Tuesday night, finishing 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. He appears to have found his way. The former Texas Longhorn standout picked up his first professional hit with a single in the first and added his first pro home run in the fifth, but it wasn't enough for the Indians as they fell to the C's, 6-5, in front of xxxx fans at Avista Stadium for Rosauers Family Feast Night presented Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU.

TOP PERFORMERS

Griffin Herring's start was short but sweet for the Indians. The southpaw out of LSU allowed just one earned run on one hit over four innings while striking out nine.

Belyeu finished 2-for-3 with two walks and a pair of runs scored. Third baseman Blake Wright tallied four hits and a pair of RBI while Aidan Longwell had two hits and two RBI in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-17), Redband (6-5), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (23-29), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, August 14th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver RHP Austin Cates (5-3, 3.51) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (7-5, 2.88)

Promotion - Back to School Night presented nomnom*:* Join us as we celebrate summer's end and the start of a new school year! The Spokane Indians will be collecting school supplies for Communities in Schools. Then, kids 12 & under can stay tuned after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







Northwest League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.