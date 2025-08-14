AquaSox Fall to Hops 5-4

August 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OREGON: Although their offense collected five extra-base hits, the Everett AquaSox narrowly lost to the Hillsboro Hops 5-4 at Hillsboro Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Everett led 2-0 after two innings of play courtesy of Carter Dorigihi, Tai Peete, and Matthew Ellis. Dorigihi led off the top of the first by smacking a triple, and Peete hit into an RBI groundout to score the game's first run. One frame later, Matthew Ellis launched his first High-A home run to further the Frogs' lead.

Hillsboro knotted the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth as Cristofer Torin launched a two-run home run to left center field after Kenny Castillo doubled. However, the AquaSox regained a two-run lead in the top of the fifth.

Anthony Donofrio extended his hitting streak to seven games by hitting a lead-off double to begin the inning, and Dorighi doubled him home. Later scoring Dorighi was Peete, who tacked on an RBI single to set the AquaSox ahead 4-2.

The Hops tied the game in the bottom of the sixth by rallying with two outs. After Torin singled, Anderdson Rojas hit an RBI double to cut the lead down to one run. Rojas later scored as Modeifi Marte collected an RBI single following a walk drawn by Adrian De Leon.

In the bottom of the seventh, Hillsboro went ahead 5-4. With two runners in scoring position, a wild pitch allowed Jansel Luis to cross home plate and break the tie. Everett threatened in the top of the eighth by placing runners on the corners with two outs but ultimately failed to score. Three groundouts in the top of the ninth ended Everett's chances as the Hops locked down their one-run win.

From the mound, AquaSox starting pitcher Evan Truitt hurled 4.1 innings of two-run baseball while allowing only three base hits. Truitt struck out three and walked four before turning the ball over to Shaddon Peavyhouse, who escaped a bases-loaded jam and threw 1.2 innings while collecting two punch outs. Throwing the final two innings for Everett was Pedro Da Costa Lemos, who struck out three Hops and allowed one hit.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to Funko Field on Tuesday, August 19, for six games against the Spokane Indians! Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Promotions for the week include Malmö Oat Milkers Night and a Cal Raleigh Funko POP! giveaway on Funko Friday, a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by AB One on Saturday, and Sunday Fun Day! Following the Spokane series, Everett remains home for another six games against the Eugene Emeralds from August 26-31.







