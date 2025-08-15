Longwell Homers and Doubles in 8-6 Loss to C's

Published on August 15, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Aidan Longwell stuffed the stat sheet with a homer, double, three RBI, three runs, and a walk, but the Indians dropped a topsy-turvy affair to the Canadians, 8-6, in front of 4,041 fans at Avista Stadium for Back to School Night presented by nomnom.

TOP PERFORMERS

Longwell's home run was his team-leading 15th of the season while his 30 doubles and 74 RBI both pace the Northwest League. The 23-year-old out of Massillon, OH, also ranks among the circuit's top 10 in average, slugging, OPS, hits, extra-base hits, and total bases.

Blake Wright continued his recent tear at the plate with three hits and an RBI and is now batting .436 (17-for-39) with six doubles, one triple, one home run, five RBI, and a 1.195 OPS over his last 10 games.

Tommy Hopfe and Jesus Bugarin both had a pair of hits in the loss.

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, August 15th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver RHP Austin Cates (5-3, 3.51) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (7-5, 2.88)

Promotion - Rally Towel Giveaway & Fireworks Night presented Bulldog Rooter, KXLY 4 News Now, & 95.3 KPND: Get ready to rally - it's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! The first 1,000 fans through the gates and all STCU Gold Glove members in attendance will receive a Spokane Indians rally towel courtesy of Bulldog Rooter. Stick around after the game and we'll hit the lights for a spectacular fireworks show!







Northwest League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.