Longwell Homers and Doubles in 8-6 Loss to C's
Published on August 15, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Aidan Longwell stuffed the stat sheet with a homer, double, three RBI, three runs, and a walk, but the Indians dropped a topsy-turvy affair to the Canadians, 8-6, in front of 4,041 fans at Avista Stadium for Back to School Night presented by nomnom.
TOP PERFORMERS
Longwell's home run was his team-leading 15th of the season while his 30 doubles and 74 RBI both pace the Northwest League. The 23-year-old out of Massillon, OH, also ranks among the circuit's top 10 in average, slugging, OPS, hits, extra-base hits, and total bases.
Blake Wright continued his recent tear at the plate with three hits and an RBI and is now batting .436 (17-for-39) with six doubles, one triple, one home run, five RBI, and a 1.195 OPS over his last 10 games.
Tommy Hopfe and Jesus Bugarin both had a pair of hits in the loss.
NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, August 15th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)
Vancouver RHP Austin Cates (5-3, 3.51) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (7-5, 2.88)
Promotion - Rally Towel Giveaway & Fireworks Night presented Bulldog Rooter, KXLY 4 News Now, & 95.3 KPND: Get ready to rally - it's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! The first 1,000 fans through the gates and all STCU Gold Glove members in attendance will receive a Spokane Indians rally towel courtesy of Bulldog Rooter. Stick around after the game and we'll hit the lights for a spectacular fireworks show!
Northwest League Stories from August 15, 2025
- Viñeros Vanquished Late by Emeralds - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Go-Ahead Grand Slam Leads Everett to Extra-Inning Win - Hillsboro Hops
- C's Win Wild One in Spokane - Vancouver Canadians
- Longwell Homers and Doubles in 8-6 Loss to C's - Spokane Indians
- Emeralds Bounce-Back with 9th Shutout Win of Season - Eugene Emeralds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.