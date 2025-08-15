Go-Ahead Grand Slam Leads Everett to Extra-Inning Win

(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hops had their chances on Thursday night to take the series lead over the AquaSox, but they grounded into a double play in four straight innings to strand runners on base. Hillsboro also had two runners on with none out in the ninth and didn't score, sending the game to extra innings. The Northwest League Leader in home runs, Luis Suisbel hit a go-ahead grand slam in the 10th as the Sox posted five runs in the inning to beat the Hops 8-3.

Both Wilkin Paredes and Taylor Dollard had one-two-three innings in the first two frames, working quickly with a 0-0 score into the third. Everett had back-to-back singles in the third inning, but the Hops were able to erase one off the bases with an out at the plate. Milkar Perez was thrown out by Hops RF Anderdson Rojas to keep the game scoreless into the bottom of the third. Hillsboro had a leadoff double in the third inning by Ruben Santana, his first High-A double and he later scored on an RBI single by Anderdson Rojas.

Everett came right back in the fourth inning with a leadoff double by Tai Peete, the first of two extra-base hits in the fourth inning. Two batters later, Charlie Pagliarini hit a go-ahead two-run home run 434-feet high off the netting in right field to give Everett the lead. His 18th home run of the season was the AquaSox league-leading 151st home run of the season.

Carter Dorighi singled on a line drive to center field in the fifth, scoring Perez who had another double earlier in the inning. The single made it 3-1 Everett.

Taylor Dollard pitched a scoreless fifth and then allowed an RBI single to Jansel Luis in sixth inning, ending his after 77 pitches with a 3-2 lead. The Hops grounded into a double play in the sixth inning and would ground into a double play in each of the next three frames.

Dawson Brown pitched two scoreless innings of relief, followed by a scoreless inning from Edgar Isea. The Hops were trailing by a run into the eighth inning where Slade Caldwell came through with an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

Hillsboro got two singles to start the ninth inning by Luis and Marte, but they couldn't score against Ortiz who got a double play and strikeout to strand the winning run on third. The Hops sent Ricardo Yan out for the 10th inning where things quickly went downhill. Six straight batters reached base for Everett and they loaded the bases two different times in the inning. Luis Suisbel hit a go-ahead grand slam off the right-field foul pole to give the AquaSox a 7-3 lead and blow the game open. They got one more run in the inning and led 8-3 into the bottom of the 10th. Hillsboro went down 1-2-3 in the tenth and lost by a score of 8-3.

Slade Caldwell, Cristofer Torin and Jansel Luis each had multi-hit games for the Hops and Milkar Perez added a three-hit game for Everett.

Game four of the series will be tomorrow night at 7:05 and will be broadcasted on Rip City Radio 620 AM, MLB.tv and televised on Rip City Network KATU 2.2.







