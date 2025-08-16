Emeralds Fall in Back-and-Forth Game Against the Dust Devils

Published on August 15, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - The Emeralds fell in game 4 to the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 8-6. The series is tied up at 2-2 heading into the weekend. The Emeralds are now 33-13 and hold an 8 game lead heading into the final 20 games of the 2nd half.

The Dust Devils were able to get on the scoreboard with a 3-run 1st inning. Anthony Scull led off the inning with a double and was able to get into 3rd base after the Emeralds starter, Greg Farone, committed a balk. The next batter Adrian Placencia took care of business by hitting a sac-fly out to left field to give the Dust Devils their first run. After Farone struck out Cole Fontenelle for his first strikeout of the game, Rio Foster kept the inning going with a 2-out single before Randy De Jesus crushed a 2-run home run to give the Dust Devils the 3-0 lead after 1 inning.

Eugene was able to get on the scoreboard in the top of the 3rd. Jean Carlos Sio led off the inning with a single and Damian Bravo got hit by a pitch to bring the game-tying run to the plate in Quinn McDaniel. He battled at the plate but ultimately struck out swinging on the 11th pitch of the at-bat. He did a great job at staying alive at the dish as it caused Austin Gordon to commit a disengagement balk to move both runners into scoring position.

Nate Furman brought the first run of the night home on a groundout to first. Jonah Cox followed it up by crushing his 20th double of the year to make it just a 1-run game. In the 4th inning the Ems were able to tie it up. Charlie Szykowny hit a 1-out double and Jean Carlos Sio found his 2nd single of the game to bring him home and make it 3-3.

The Ems took their first lead of the night in the top of the 5th. Quinn McDaniel drew a walk and Nate Furman doubled to put both runners in scoring position with only 1 out. Jonah Cox picked up another RBI hit as he singled to give the Emeralds a 4-3 lead after the top of the 5th.

The Dust Devils reclaimed the lead with a 2-run home half of the 5th. Mitchell Daly & Peter Burns led off the inning with a single. Anthony Scull ripped a double for the first run of the frame and Adrian Placencia hit a sac-fly RBI for the 2nd time in the game to give the Dust Devils the 5-4 lead.

Both teams were scoreless in the 6th and the 7th inning before Eugene jumped back out in front. Cox led off the inning with his 3rd hit of the night. Parks Harbor got hit by a pitch and Cox stole 3rd for his 50th stolen base of the year. Charlie Szykowny singled to tie up the game and Zane Zielinski ripped a double to give the Ems the 6-5 lead.

The Dust Devils bats continued to fight back as they reclaimed the lead for the 4th lead change of the night. Rio Foster hit a 1-out single and Randy De Jesus followed it up with a single of his own. Isaiah Jackson drew a walk to load up the bases with 1-out. Colin Summerhill hit the go-ahead single to plate a pair and Mitchel Daly added on a run of insurance with a single to give the Dust Devils the 8-6 lead.

In the 9th Eugene got a leadoff walk to bring the game-tying run to the plate but they were unable to find another hit as they fell by the final score of 8-6.

The series is now tied up at 2-2. The Ems will need to take the next two games to find their 8th consecutive series victory.

The Emeralds will get ready for game 5 tomorrow night with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.