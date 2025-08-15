Viñeros Vanquished Late by Emeralds

Published on August 15, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Chris Clark

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Chris Clark(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - A night after the teams combined for 37 runs the Tri-City Dust Devils (24-21 2H, 54-57) and the Eugene Emeralds (33-12 2H, 65-46) held each other scoreless Thursday night until the 9th inning, where Eugene plated three runs and came away with a 3-0 win at Gesa Stadium.

Both starters, Tri-City's Chris Clark and Eugene's Cesar Perdomo, twirled seven-inning scoreless gems but received no-decisions. Clark gave up five hits and walked only one, striking out eight in his best start as a Dust Devil. The home nine could not get a run across for him, though, with their best early chance coming in the bottom of the 3rd on a deep line drive to right-center by DH Rio Foster. Emeralds CF Jonah Cox raced back and caught the ball while colliding with the wall, holding on for the third out and preventing SS Capri Ortiz from scoring following his one-out double. Perdomo cruised from there, with an error the only thing preventing from retiring the final 14 batters he faced.

Playing as Viñeros de Tri-City for the final time in 2025, the Dust Devils also had a late chance to score in the bottom of the 8th. LF Anthony Scull drew a walk and Ortiz stroked a second hit, on a pitch from Eugene reliever Austin Strickland (8-1), to put two on with one out. A fielder's choice moved Scull to third and brought Foster back up, but a flyout ended the threat.

The Emeralds finally broke through in the 9th inning, with 1B Charlie Szykowny and SS Zane Zielinski grinding out a pair of one-out singles to put pressure on new Tri-City reliever Yendy Gomez (0-1). 3B Zander Darby and Gomez then battled in a 12-pitch confrontation, with Darby drawing a walk to load the bases. DH Quinn McDaniel's two-run single and LF Damian Bravo's sacrifice fly did the damage, and the Dust Devils could not reply.

VIÑEROS NOTAS

-Capri Ortiz had the team's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double and extending his hitting streak to five games. 3B Cole Fontenelle (nine games) and 1B Colin Summerhill (eight games) extended hit streaks as well.

-Reliever Sam Tookoian pitched a scoreless inning in his professional debut. The Angels' 20th round selection in this year's draft, out of Ole Miss, struck out the first batter he faced. The strike three ball was then tossed to the dugout for keeping as a souvenir.

-What a difference a night makes: the Dust Devils and Emeralds played the first six innings in 1 hour, 24 minutes. Last night, in their 19-18 11-inning marathon, it took 1 hour, 45 minutes to play the first three innings (with the score tied 11-11).

COME FOR BASEBALL, STAY FOR THE DRONE SHOW

Tri-City and Eugene gather for game four of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium, where Gesa Credit Union will present the Tri-Cities' first-ever drone show postgame. Gesa also presents the Family Feast Night, with $2.50 hot dogs, 21 oz. Coca-Cola products, ice cream sandwiches, bags of chips and Laffy Taffy ropes for all to enjoy.

Right-hander Austin Gordon (4-3, 5.61 ERA) toes the slab for the Dust Devils, and left-hander Greg Farone (2-2, 4.32 ERA) does the same for the Emeralds.

Free broadcast coverage stars with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m., available in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live and at dustdevilsbaseball.com/the MiLB app.

The weekend at Gesa Stadium has yet more family-friendly fun on the way with postgame fireworks Saturday night, presented by IBEW 112, and the team's annual Hat Giveaway Sunday night sponsored by Community Real Estate Group.

For tickets both to the weekend's games with Eugene and all remaining 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.