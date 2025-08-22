8th Great to Dust Devils in First Win of Week up North

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Yet another tight ballgame between the Tri-City Dust Devils (26-25 2H, 56-61) and the Vancouver Canadians (28-23 2H, 65-52) unfolded Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, but this time Tri-City came back in the 8th inning to take a 3-2 win in game three of the series.

The 2nd inning held all the scoring of the first seven frames of the game, with RF Randy De Jesus's two-out RBI single giving the Dust Devils a 1-0 lead. Vancouver responded immediately via 2B Nick Goodwin's seventh home run of the year against Tri-City, a two-run shot to left that gave the Canadians a 2-1 lead through two innings. After being thwarted in the next five innings the visitors broke through in the 8th. 3B Cole Fontenelle was hit by a pitch, and LF Rio Foster drew a walk to put the first two aboard. Late sub C Peter Burns came through with a one-out single to right center, scoring Fontenelle to tie the game at 2-2 and moving Foster to third. De Jesus followed with a grounder off the end of the bat to the left side, slow enough that Vancouver SS Arjun Nimmala had to abandon an attempt on Foster coming home and throw to first to get an out. He did, but Foster scored what ended up the winning run.

Kyle Roche (2-0) threw two scoreless innings, covering the 6th and 7th innings. Sam Tookoian then firmly controlled the final two innings, retiring all six batters he faced and striking out four of them in picking up his first professional save.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Adding in Sandy Gastón's 2.2 scoreless innings, the Dust Devils bullpen went 6.2 innings and gave up two hits while striking out ten and walking only one. They followed starter Austin Gordon, who hit his pitch count at 2.1 innings and gave up the two-run home run to Goodwin. Both runs were unearned, though, due to it coming with two outs and the leadoff runner aboard reaching via error.

-Peter Burns and 2B Adrian Placencia both extended their hit streaks to four games in a row. Burns's RBI single also pushed his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games.

-Of the 24 games that Tri-City and Vancouver have played against each other in 2025, seven of the games (including tonight) have been decided by one run. All seven have been won by the Dust Devils.

STARTING OFF THE WEEKEND EARLY

Tri-City and Vancouver face one another in game four of their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. Friday afternoon at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Right-hander Chris Cortez (3-6, 3.69 ERA) toes the slab for the Dust Devils, with fellow righty Silvano Hechavarria (1-0, 3.60 ERA) getting the ball for the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m.

After the Vancouver series the Dust Devils will head to Spokane Valley to visit their Inland Northwest rivals, the Spokane Indians, for a six-game series from August 26-31 before returning home to host the Hillsboro Hops September 2-7 to close out the 2025 regular season.

