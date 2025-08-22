3 Home Runs Launch Emeralds to Game 3 Victory against Hillsboro

Published on August 22, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 9-2. It was a perfect bounce back victory after suffering their worst loss of the season last night. The Emeralds wasted no time in taking the lead in the 1st inning and were able to secure a wire-to-wire win. Eugene now holds a 2-1 series lead and a 37-14 record in the 2nd half.

The Emeralds got the scoring started tonight in the 1st inning. Jonah Cox crushed his 9th home run of the season and his 2nd in the month of August to give the Ems the early 1-0 lead. The next batter, Charlie Szykowny, ripped a double to the left center field gap for his team leading 48th extra base hit of the season. That brought up Parks Harber who hit his 2nd home run in his 10th game in Eugene to give the Ems the 3-0 lead after 1 inning.

After a scoreless 2nd inning the Emeralds extended out their lead in the 3rd inning. Parks Harber hit a 1-out single for the first base runner of the inning. After a quick 2nd out, Jean Carlos Sio was able to reach on an error and Zane Zielinski drew a walk to load up the bases with 2-outs for Luke Shliger. He fell behind in the count 0-2 but continued to fight and was able to work the count full. On the 7th pitch of the at-bat he ripped a single through the left side of the infield to bring home a pair of runners and give the Ems a 5-0 lead.

Eugene's final runs of the night came with a 4 spot in the 4th inning. Damian Bravo & Nate Furman singled to start the inning and were able to advance into scoring position. After a strikeout, Szykowny crushed a ball to deep right center field that traveled 370 feet but just missed going over the wall as Druw Jones made a catch on the warning track. That brought home Bravo for the first run of the inning. Parks Harber singled with 2-outs for his 3rd hit of the night before Jack Payton hit a no-doubt home run to left field for his 8th home run of the season. The Ems lead 9-0 after 4 innings which returned the favor to the Hops who scored 9 runs in 4 innings yesterday.

The Hops plated their pair of runs in the top of the 6th. Adrian De Leon & Junior Franco hit back-to-back doubles to put a pair of runners on for Cristofer Torin. Torin ripped a single to the outfield to bring home both base runners and cut the lead to 9-2.

The Emeralds bullpen was able to go hitless the rest of the way as that score proved to be the final. Greg Farone picked up his 3rd win of the year in Eugene after throwing 5.1 innings on the mound and allowing just 5 hits and 2 runs while striking out 3. Josh Wolf pitched 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Manuel Mercedes closed out the game in the 9th without allowing a hit in the inning to give the Emeralds the victory.

It was the bounce back game the Emeralds were looking for after yesterday's game. They were in control from start to finish as they have now taken a 2-1 series lead and will have to clinch a series split at worst tomorrow as they try to position themselves for their 9th straight series victory.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night for game 4 of the series against the Hillsboro Hops. Tyler Switalski will be on the mound with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.