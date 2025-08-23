Emeralds' Bats Stay Hot with 2nd Straight Win

Published on August 22, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 12-2. That is now back-to-back wins this week as Eugene has taken a 3-1 series lead and will have a chance to win their 9th consecutive series this weekend. Eugene is 38-14 in the 2nd half and will take a 9 game lead in the standings into their final 14 games of the regular season.

Eugene got the scoring started once again in the 1st inning. Jean Carlos Sio started it off with a single and Jonah Cox got hit by a pitch. Charlie Szykowny hit into a productive groundout that advanced both runners into scoring position. A wild pitch from Hillsboro's starter, Denny Larrondo, brought home the first run of the night. After a 2nd out, Onil Perez found a base hit for the first time this week with a single through the left side of the infield to give the Ems a 2-0 advantage.

The Ems kept the bats hot immediately in the 2nd inning. Damian Bravo got plunked by a pitch to start the inning but Lorendo had a great pickoff move to get the first out. Zander Darby and Quinn McDaniel singled before Jean Carlos Sio got hit by a pitch to load up the bases with just 1-out. Jonah Cox ripped a single to plate a pair of runs to extend Eugene's lead.

Larrondo tried a pickoff move to first but missed in the dirt and it got behind the 1st base man which allowed Sio to come home to score. Cox followed it up by stealing 2nd and 3rd base for his 53rd stolen base of the season which is the new Emeralds stolen base single season record. The inning didn't stop there as Parks Harber hit a sac-fly RBI to give the Ems a 6-0 advantage.

Hillsboro got on the board with a run in the top of the 3rd inning. Slade Caldwell drew a 2-out walk and Cristofer Torin doubled to cut the lead to 5 runs. The Ems got the run right back in the bottom of the 3rd. Damian Bravo drew a leadoff walk and Quinn McDaniel crushed his 9th home run of the season to take an 8-1 lead.

Charlie Szykowny led off the 4th inning with his team leading 19th home run of the season. He now is 2nd in the Northwest League and is tied with 49 extra-base hits.

Hillsboro got their 2nd and final run of the night in the 8th inning. Angel Ortiz hit his 22nd double of the year to bring home a run. Hillsboro brought in Modeifi Marte who was playing 1st base to pitch the 8th. Eugene was able to bring home 3 runs against him. Parks Harber drove home a run on a single and Damian Bravo extended his hitting streak to 6 games with an RBI-Single. The final run of the game was a Quinn McDaniel single up the middle.

Eugene was able to close it out by a final of 12-2 to take their 2nd straight game against the Hops. It was a complete well rounded game as they scored 9 runs in the first 4 innings for the 2nd time in a row. They'll have a chance to win their 9th straight series tomorrow.

The Emeralds will now get ready for game 5 of the series against the Hillsboro Hops. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM with Josh Bostick on the mound for Eugene.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.